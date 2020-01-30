A misdemeanor charge that an opponent obstructed construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Montgomery County was dismissed Thursday.
General District Judge Gino Williams ruled that pipeline officials brought the wrong charge against Phillip Flagg during a July 13 encounter in which Flagg secured himself to a concrete structure in the pipeline’s right of way, blocking work for several hours.
Flagg was charged with obstructing the free passage of others in a public place. But the easement on which the incident occurred was private property, according to defense attorney Jennifer French of Wytheville.
French said she was prepared to make that argument after the prosecution presented evidence Thursday, but Williams dismissed the charge with no prompting.
Flagg, 24, of Austin, Texas, is one of more than 50 people charged with trying to block pipeline construction in multiple ways since work on the project began in early 2018.
Burying the 303-mile pipeline along steep slopes has caused widespread problems with erosion. Opponents also decry Mountain Valley’s use of eminent domain to obtain land for the project, and say burning natural gas will contribute to climate change.
Before the July 13 incident, Flagg spent several months in a tree stand, blocking Mountain Valley crews from cutting trees in the Elliston area. He did not face charges related to the tree-sit, which is continuing a short distance from where he was arrested.
“I’m not too proud to admit that the time I spent in the oak simply isn’t enough to stop this pipeline,” Flagg said in a statement released by Appalachians Against Pipelines shortly after his arrest. “Each of us has our piece to contribute — when one person steps up, others will follow.”