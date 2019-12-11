CHRISTIANSBURG — The mystery of what happened to baby Arieanna Day is to again get an airing in front of a jury.
At a brief hearing Wednesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court, a decision was made to set a second jury trial for Andrew Christopher Terry, 32, of Blacksburg, on a charge of concealing a dead body. Judge Marc Long set aside April 1 and 2 to hear the case.
Terry had a two-day jury trial on the same charge in September. It ended when jurors could not reach the necessary unanimous decision on the case.
Also unresolved was any finding of what happened to Arieanna, who was 3 months old in September 2018, when she was reported to have vanished from her mother’s Roanoke home.
At Terry’s first trial, Arieanna was identified as his daughter – a relationship that Terry himself described in recorded interviews with investigators. But in court, defense attorney Angi Simpkins of Dublin argued that Terry could not know if he really is the girl’s father.
Numerous inconsistencies filled the accounts of the girl’s disappearance that were presented in court – so many that Long described the case, with jurors out of the room, as “a hot mess.”
The chief inconsistency came from Terry himself, who told investigators that he picked up his daughter from her mother’s apartment in Roanoke on the night of Sept. 11, 2018, that the girl seemed injured, and that she died in his lap as he drove toward his home in Blacksburg.
In recordings played in court, Terry said he stopped in Montgomery County, just outside of town, scooped out a shallow grave in a dirt bank near railroad tracks, and left Arieanna there.
But Terry recanted that confession after taking officers to where he said he left the girl. Searchers found no body and no trace of a grave. A day later, Terry repeated his confession to investigators.
In court, he maintained his innocence.
In September, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Cristina Agee asked the jury why Terry would give such a detailed confession if he did not in fact improperly dispose of Arieanna’s body.
Simpkins agreed that her client had confessed. “But false confessions occur,” Simpkins said during the first trial.
Arieanna’s mother, Jessica Day, testified in September that she gave multiple versions of events to law enforcement officers and others, including that Arieanna had died from being smothered after they fell asleep together, that the girl was given to a cousin of Terry’s to be raised, and that she was kidnapped by an adoption agency.
At an earlier hearing in the case, Day testified that she put Arieanna down on a bed to sleep and later came back to find her missing.
At the September trial, Day said none of these stories were true. She said Arieanna might have been injured in a fall from a baby carrier and that Terry took her away, and that for awhile, she had suppressed her memories of what occurred.
Day also testified that in the run-up to the first trial, she called Simpkins’ office to say that Arieanna was alive and well.
No one has been charged with killing Arieanna.