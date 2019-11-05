A California man was cited Tuesday after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
The Transportation Security Administration said its team found the .38 Special handgun while running bags through an X-ray monitor checkpoint Tuesday morning. The gun was loaded with three bullets, officials said.
The airport police were notified and the gun confiscated, said a TSA spokesperson. The traveler was cited on a weapons charge. His name wasn’t released by authorities.
This is the fifth gun found by TSA at the Roanoke airport this year. In 2018, six guns were caught. A federal Freedom of Information Act request that The Roanoke Times filed in November 2018 seeking information about citations and penalties against nine people who were stopped in Roanoke over the prior two years hasn’t been fulfilled yet.
Travelers are reminded that firearms are allowed in checked baggage only and must be properly packaged and declared. Guns must be unloaded and packed in a locked, hard-sided case separate from any ammunition. Violations can bring criminal penalties and civil fines.