Roanoke police are alerting Raleigh Court residents to be on the lookout after a string of thefts have struck the area.
The burglaries, which first began popping up about three weeks ago, target sheds and garages, officials said. To date, more than 20 have been reported, concentrated in the area between Maiden Lane and Brandon Avenue.
Residents are encouraged to regularly check their sheds to ensure locks are secure and all property inside is accounted for.
Serial numbers for expensive items should be recorded and, if possible, the items should be permanently marked.
Investigators are asking people with security cameras to check their footage and report any evidence that may have been captured. Those who believe their property has been stolen or who spot suspicious activity in their neighborhood can call 911 to make a report.