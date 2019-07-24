Just after a shooting Sunday that killed a Roanoke woman, her boyfriend told police that their home had been broken into, according to a search warrant.
Salonya Evans, a 24-year-old nursing assistant at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, was shot steps from her house in the 900 block of Morehead Avenue Southeast.
Shortly after officers found Evans, a man approached police “reporting that he had just arrived home, discovered that his residence had been broken into, and his live-in girlfriend was missing,” said the warrant filed this week in Roanoke Circuit Court. The man was not named in the document.
The warrant shows police seized a gun, a cellphone and a tablet device from the house on Tuesday.
A neighbor said he heard a woman screaming for help moments before gunfire sounded about 1 a.m. Sunday.
When he ran out, Evans was lying in the street a few houses away from where she lived with her 4-year-old daughter.
On Wednesday, police said they had no information to share about possible motives, suspects or arrests.
Evans’ death was the ninth homicide in the city this year.
Four days earlier, Kyyona Casey, 21, and Justin Jennings, 31, were killed in a shooting in northwest Roanoke.
The recent gun violence has prompted faith and city leaders to plan a prayer vigil, scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Melrose Park.