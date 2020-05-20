A man is dead of an apparent self-inflicted injury after a domestic disturbance and a standoff with law enforcement, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.
Gunshots were fired at a sheriff’s deputy during the early morning incident, officials said. The deputy wasn’t struck and didn’t return fire.
The domestic disturbance was reported just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Pico Road in the northern part of the county.
Deputies were advised that a gun had been fired, and threats made toward a person and law enforcement.
The suspect had left when officials arrived, but his pickup truck was found a few miles away in the 1500 block of Davis Run.
Authorities said a deputy tried to approach the truck but was confronted by gunfire. Bullets hit his patrol car, but the deputy wasn’t injured.
The sheriff’s emergency response team and a Virginia State Police tactical team were dispatched to assist.
A negotiator tried to talk with the suspect by phone, but the man hung up and attempts to reopen communication were unsuccessful, officials said.
Law enforcement began searching the woods near where the shots were fired and discovered a 41-year-old man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.
No officers had fired their weapons during the incident.
The man’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an examination and positive identification.
The sheriff’s office said its investigation into the matter remains ongoing.