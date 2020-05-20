Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .A SLOW MOVING CLOSED LOW PRESSURE CENTER OVER THE TENNESSEE VALLEY WILL PRODUCE A STRONG SOUTHEAST FLOW OF MOISTURE INTO THE AREA THROUGH THURSDAY. THIS WILL RESULT IN A PROLONGED PERIOD OF RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CAROLINA, CASWELL, ROCKINGHAM, STOKES, SURRY, AND YADKIN. IN VIRGINIA, BEDFORD, BOTETOURT, CARROLL, FLOYD, FRANKLIN, HENRY, PATRICK, PITTSYLVANIA, AND ROANOKE. * THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING. * EXPECT PERIODS OF RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES POSSIBLE WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. * FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN AREAS OF HEAVY RAINFALL, ESPECIALLY IN STEEP MOUNTAINOUS TERRAIN. CREEKS, STREAMS, RIVERS, AND LOW-LYING NORMALLY FLOOD PRONE AREAS WILL BE SUBJECT TO FLOODING. LANDSLIDE POTENTIAL IS INCREASED, ESPECIALLY IN LOCATIONS WITH MORE THAN FIVE INCHES OF RAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&