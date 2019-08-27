FINCASTLE — A Liberty University adjunct faculty member has been indicted on six charges of filming and photographing minors in a state of undress.
David DeHaven, who lives in Fincastle, was arrested Aug. 7 after a Botetourt County grand jury indicted him. He is scheduled for trial Dec. 17.
DeHaven, 49, taught for Liberty University Online as an adjunct instructor of business. Scott Lamb, senior vice president of communications at Liberty University, said DeHaven has been suspended pending the outcome of the charges. DeHaven also operates D3 Coaching, an executive coaching and strategy consulting business.
DeHaven is a former president of the Parent Teacher Student Association at James River High School, Principal Jamie Talbott said.
DeHaven’s charges stem from a March 22 incident, according to court records. Details were not disclosed in court papers.