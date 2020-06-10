State police discovered more than a quarter of a million cigarettes in the back of an out-of-state van traveling through Botetourt County last week.
The Interstate 81 traffic stop occurred June 3, according to a search warrant filed in Roanoke Circuit Court.
A search of a Mercedes van yielded 1,251 cartons of an unnamed brand of cigarettes, which equals 250,200 individual cigarettes.
Wei Lin, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with following too closely, a misdemeanor, and with felony possession of cigarettes with intent to distribute. Virginia code makes it a felony to possess more than 200 cartons, or 40,000 cigarettes, and maintains that violators of that statute can be assessed civil penalties of $2.50 a pack, and no less than $5,000 for a first offense.
The search warrant said a trooper stopped the New York-registered van “based on a previous traffic stop on 2-12-2020 with the driver involving a $48,980 U.S. Currency Seizure,” but online court records as of Wednesday showed no record of charges having been placed against Lin in that matter.
Lin is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the cigarette charge in Botetourt County General District Court on July 20.