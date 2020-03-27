A man died Friday after exchanging gunfire with sheriff’s deputies in Botetourt County, according to the Virginia State Police.
The sheriff’s office, in keeping with its policies, turned the case over to the state police for an independent investigation.
The man’s name wasn’t immediately released as authorities were still working to notify his next of kin.
Friday’s chain of events started around 10:12 a.m. when deputies were dispatched for a suspicious vehicle call in Buchanan, around the 2800 block of North Creek Road, according to a timeline provided by state officials. The first deputy to arrive found a vehicle abandoned in a ditch and discovered a campsite nearby.
Just beyond that site, he came across a man who drew a gun and shot at him. The deputy, who wasn’t injured, returned fire and the man fled into the heavy surrounding woods.
A search of the remote area was launched, and authorities found the suspect. During this second encounter, a deputy fired at the man.
State investigators didn’t immediately detail what led up to the second round of gunfire. The man was treated at the scene by EMS responders but died of his injuries.
The state police said their investigation remains ongoing. Botetourt County Sheriff Matt Ward referred questions to the state agency.