A man walked into a Botetourt County bank and robbed it Thursday afternoon, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.
The robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. at a Carter Bank & Trust branch on U.S. 460 in the Blue Ridge area.
The man entered, showed a firearm and demanded money, said Major John Mandeville. The suspect took off afterward with an undisclosed sum in what was described as a silver, two-door car.
No one was hurt in the robbery, Mandeville said. The case is now an active investigation, and no additional details were immediately available.