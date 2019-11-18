The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office has released more information about two people it says were involved in a Nov. 7 bank robbery at a Carter Bank and Trust branch.
Both are considered armed and dangerous.
A man displayed a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money at about 4:30 p.m. at the bank's branch on Blue Ridge Boulevard off U.S 460. He took an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man, described as possibly white or Hispanic, left in a silver 2003 to 2008 Infiniti G35 sedan, authorities said. The driver is believed to be a white woman with dark hair, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man was described as 30 to 40 years old, slightly heavyset and between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall, according to the sheriff’s office. He wore black-rimmed glasses and a hat and might have small tattoos under each eye, authorities said.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office at 473-8631 or email Sgt. David Dillow at ddillow@botetourtva.gov.