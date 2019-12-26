Authorities filed multiple felony counts, including eluding police and assaulting an officer, against a Montgomery County man Wednesday.
The incident began with a traffic stop at 10 p.m. on North Main Street in Blacksburg, Blacksburg police said in a news release Thursday. An officer asked the driver to get out of the 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck for a sobriety test, but the driver refused, closed his door on the officer and drove off, the release said.
Police chased the vehicle through Blacksburg and Christiansburg and to Merrimac Road in Montgomery County, where the driver drove toward officers and struck three police vehicles, the release said.
Officers stopped chasing the truck but found it a short distance away "crashed and abandoned" in the 1400 block of Oilwell Road, the release said. Using a drone and a dog, officers arrested Mitchell Conrad Linkous, 45, in the area, the release said.
Linkous was charged with six felony counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, two felony counts of property destruction, felony eluding police, and misdemeanor counts of property destruction, driving while intoxicated and refusing a breath test.