A Blacksburg man was transported to the hospital early Wednesday morning and then later booked after crashing his car just north of downtown Blacksburg, according to police.
Tanner Carlat, 21, was transported to LewisGale Hospital with minor injuries, according a town police news release.
Once released from the hospital, Carlat was charged with driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated and placed in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail.
Blacksburg police, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, responded to a car crash on the 1000 block of Progress St., according to the release.
The car ran off the road and struck a utility pole and fence. The car then flipped over and struck the front porch of a house.