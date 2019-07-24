CHRISTIANSBURG — Adam Edward Tolley pleaded guilty Wednesday to holding up a Blacksburg bank last year and accepted a sentence of nine years and six months.
Tolley, 36, of Blacksburg made his plea during a short hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court. A plea agreement worked out between his attorney, Naomi Huntington of Christiansburg, and Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Erin Little dropped charges of armed robbery and using a firearm to commit a felony.
Judge Marc Long accepted the agreement and imposed a sentence of 30 years in prison, to be suspended after Tolley served the 9½ years. After his release, Tolley will be on probation for 15 years, Long said.
Long also ordered that Tolley pay $11,520 restitution to First Community Bank.
Police and prosecutors have said that on Oct. 24, Tolley entered the bank branch on Blacksburg's South Main Street wearing sunglasses and a hood and told a teller to give him money. He was arrested a week later in Pulaski County, after police circulated a security camera picture of the robber and identified Tolley as the suspect.
Two teens from Montgomery County were accused of lesser roles in the incident.
Earlier this year, Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt described how Ian Nathanial Gustafson, now 20, drove Tolley to and from the bank, and was given money after the robbery. Gustafson was convicted in April of being an accessory after the fact to a felony. He was sentenced to serve three months in jail and to be supervised by the probation office for a year after his release.
Electra Daelynn White, 19, also was charged with being an accessory after the fact to a felony after riding with Gustafson and Tolley to and from the bank. The charge was taken under advisement in January, then dismissed this month.