A Bedford woman has been charged with malicious wounding after a man was stabbed multiple times on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities responded to a call that a woman had stabbed a male in the woods near Shingle Block Road at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday.
A description was provided by the caller, and deputies picked up a woman matching that description at the intersection of Shingle Block Road and Rock Cliff Road. Kathryn Hudson, 29, was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.
Donald Craighead was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injuries to his face, neck and back. The news release said he was in critical condition.
Hudson was taken to the Bedford Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.