A Bedford man was shot by a state trooper Wednesday after authorities said he led officers on a chase and drew a gun.
Daniel Ira Newman, 48, was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Virginia State Police.
The shooting happened after 12:30 a.m. when officers in Bedford tried to pull Newman over for unspecified traffic violations, according to a timeline released by state authorities.
A pursuit began, and troopers responded to assist. Newman, driving a 1998 Chrysler Sebring, is accused of striking two state police vehicles, then crashing into a fence in the 3800 block of Falling Creek Road.
Officials said he got out of the car and pointed a gun at a trooper. The trooper fired his service weapon and struck Newman.
The investigations bureau of the state police has started an inquiry into the shooting. Their findings will be turned over to the Bedford County prosecutor’s office for review.
The trooper, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.
An update on Newman’s condition wasn’t immediately available Wednesday afternoon. No officers were injured in the incident.
A section of Falling Creek Road was closed to all traffic from about 12:50 a.m. to 6:35 a.m. while investigators were on scene.