A Bassett man is dead of gunshot wounds, and deputies are searching for a man they call a person of interest in the case, according to a Henry County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Robert Wayne Williams, 39, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was lying in an apartment doorway when first responders, answering a 911 call, found him at a Grace Drive residence. Life-saving attempts failed, according to the news release.
Sheriff’s deputies were seeking Douglas Hampton Gillespie, 25, of Bassett.
Officials were transporting Williams’ body for an autopsy.
The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to call 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers, at 632-7463. The Crimestoppers program offers rewards of up to $2,500, depending on the crime and the information provided, according to the news release.