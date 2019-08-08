A Botetourt County homeowner who found a stranger in his garage survived being struck by the man's fleeing vehicle, then disabled the vehicle by shooting its tire, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.
Police arrested a Bassett man after the incident, a news release said.
The episode began when a man returned to his Park Drive home Wednesday afternoon to find a vehicle in his driveway and a man in his garage; he recognized neither, the release said. The homeowner and the man got into an altercation, then the man got into the vehicle and drove off, the release said. He swerved and struck the homeowner, but the homeowner fired a shot into the vehicle’s tire, the release said.
The vehicle continued across a field and through a fence and entered the Blue Ridge Parkway. Deputies set out for the area at 1:56 p.m. and found the vehicle with a flat tire at 2:12 p.m. near mile marker 101. Police arrested a man in a nearby wooded area five minutes later, the release said.
Police identified the man as Ray Milton Sykes, 32, of Bassett. Sykes was charged with burglary, attempted malicious wounding, hit and run, and felony property damage, court records said.
The homeowner was not injured, Maj. J.R. Mandeville said.