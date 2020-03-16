A fatal weekend shooting in Franklin County appears to have been part of a domestic altercation, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, 35-year-old Jon-Matthew Sheffield, was shot and killed at his home in Glade Hill on Saturday evening, authorities said.
The person whom authorities believe fired the gun called 911 and has been cooperative with investigators, said Sgt. Megan Patterson.
The person isn’t being named as no charges have been filed. Investigators are conferring with the prosecutor’s office about the case.
There is no danger to the larger community, officials said. This was one of two fatal shootings that happened in Franklin County over the weekend.
On Sunday afternoon, a Rocky Mount man, 59-year-old Denny Smith, was shot and killed in his home. Authorities arrested Gregory Kendrick, 55, of Rocky Mount in that case and charged him with second-degree murder.
The cases are unrelated, and officials reiterated that there is no threat to the larger community.