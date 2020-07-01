Authorities are seeking the public’s help in an investigation of five dumpster fires that broke out in southeast Roanoke last week.
The fires all happened on Friday morning and were intentionally set, according to a joint statement from the fire marshal’s office and police department.
Investigators are hoping to identify a subject described as a white man of medium build with a height of between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet . He was believed to be driving a white Hyundai Elantra.
A photo of the man and the vehicle was released Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to call the fire marshal’s office at 853-2795 or police at 344-8500.
Tips also can be sent via text to 274637. Texts should start with “RoanokePD” to ensure proper delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.