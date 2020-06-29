The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help as it investigates a report of an armed robbery in a residential section of Ferrum.
The robbery was reported about 11:20 a.m. Monday outside a home in the 5700 block of Providence Church Road, authorities said. The suspect was described as a white man whose hair was possibly brown in color and who stood approximately 6 feet tall. He was described as wearing a short-sleeve shirt, shorts and a mask at the time.
The man is believed to have a gun, officials said.
No one was injured in the incident but approximately $1,500 worth of property was reported stolen. An inventory of the items wasn't immediately available.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 483-3000.