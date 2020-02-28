State authorities reported discovering an estimated 280 pounds of marijuana last week after pulling over a minivan on Interstate 81, according to recently filed search warrants.
Four days later, another traffic stop, also on I-81, led to investigators finding what was described as an estimated 16 pounds of marijuana.
Both stops happened on the stretch of interstate running through Botetourt County. The minivan was pulled over Feb. 21 and a search initiated after a narcotics detection dog alerted, according to a search warrant filed by the Virginia State Police.
The other vehicle, a Ford Escape, was stopped Tuesday and a search was prompted by the odor of marijuana, authorities wrote in another search warrant application.
A state police spokeswoman said Friday no other information was immediately available for release about the incidents.
The minivan, a Toyota Sienna, was registered to a person named Cuong Tran, according to the warrants.
Court records list a 26-year-old man, Cuong Tiettan Tran of Georgia, as having been arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with transporting more than 5 pounds of marijuana into the state and with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute or manufacture.
A bond hearing in his case had been set for next week but was listed as continued late Friday.
The Ford Escape was registered to a person named Lamont McCoy, according to the warrants.
A 30-year-old man from Maryland, Lamont Wesley McCoy, is listed in court records as having been arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with transporting more than 5 pounds of marijuana into the state and with distribution of marijuana or possession with intent to distribute.
His next court appearance was tentatively set for May.