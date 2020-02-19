A Roanoke man was arrested and charged Wednesday in the armed robbery of a gas station on U.S. 460, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.
Raphael C. Sierra, 20, is accused of walking into the Sav-On Tobacco, an Exxon station, displaying a weapon and escaping with an undisclosed sum of cash, authorities said.
The robbery of the store, located in the 3700 block of Challenger Avenue Northeast, was reported about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers brought out K9s to help search the area and released photos of a suspect in hopes of generating leads. The gas station is next to the Children's Castle Early Learning Center, and director Tasha Thomas said the center went into lockdown mode while police investigated.
Sierra was identified with the help of local residents, officials said, and was pulled over and arrested about 3 p.m. in the 6500 block of Thirlane Road.
He’s been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Investigators thanked the public for its help in the case.
Staff writer Neil Harvey contributed information to this story.