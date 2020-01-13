A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting that happened over the weekend, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Camron Williams of Roanoke was taken into custody without incident Monday, officials said. He’s been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Nasion Brewer, 25, also of Roanoke.
Brewer was reported shot just after midnight Saturday in the Villages at Lincoln housing complex on Gandy Road Northwest, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short while later.
Officers said their preliminary investigation indicated there had been a confrontation between Brewer and another person that escalated quickly and led to the shooting.
The police investigation is ongoing, authorities said Monday. Anyone with information should call 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure proper delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.