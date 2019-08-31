Roanoke County police are looking for a man who robbed a business on Williamson Road on Saturday morning.
A white man entered a store on the 5600 block of Williamson Road wearing a black T-shirt, jeans, baseball cap and a bandana covering his face, according to a press release from the Roanoke County Police Department. The man showed a firearm to the clerk and demanded money before leaving in a silver, four-door car.
Police did not reveal how much money was stolen and have not arrested anyone.
Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8641.