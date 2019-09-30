An Arkansas man died Friday night after a car he was riding in swerved off the road and overturned in Giles County, according to the Virginia State Police.
The driver, Glen E. Lovell, 61, of Christiansburg, has been charged with driving under the influence, authorities said.
Lovell was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital.
A passenger, Tony L. Lovell, 47, of Clinton, Arkansas, was taken to Carilion Giles Community Hospital but died of his injuries later that night, officials said.
The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday on Eggleston Road less than a mile east of Virginia 622. The car, a 1995 Chevrolet Corvette, was westbound when it veered off the right side of road, over-corrected and shot off the left side of the road, according to investigators. It crashed down an embankment and overturned.
No other vehicles were involved. State police are investigating the wreck.