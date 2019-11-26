The man who as a teenager shot and seriously wounded two people outside a northwest Roanoke convenience store in 2017 will likely spend the bulk of his 20s in prison.
The attack left one victim with nine gunshot wounds and the other with five, but both men survived.
Earlier this year, Asaru Makyh “Rudy” Sayles pleaded guilty to two counts each of attempted murder, malicious wounding and using a gun to commit a felony.
On Tuesday, Sayles, now 20 years old, got a 48-year prison sentence, but Roanoke Circuit Judge Chris Clemens ruled that time will be suspended after he has served a decade. The term lands just slightly below the midpoint of the sentencing guidelines, which ranged from about six to 13 years.
Mandatory minimum punishments for the firearm offenses account for eight years of his sentence for the Sept. 28, 2017, incident.
Sayles was 18 that day when he used a 9mm Ruger to ambush Kaven Deanta Warren, 23, and Warren’s grandfather, Mark Williams, outside the M&S Stopmart at the corner of Eighth Street and Fairfax Avenue.
Warren and Williams had just left the store together when Sayles came racing out after them and almost immediately began rapidly firing from behind.
The shooting occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. and was recorded by multiple video cameras. Warren was left with bullet wounds to his arm, wrist, abdomen, groin and buttocks, while Williams, 55, was shot in the wrist and face, reportedly suffering a fractured jaw and cheekbone. They were driven to a hospital by a third man.
It’s not known exactly what bad blood existed between Sayles and Warren, but security footage from inside the store shows the men visibly bristling when their paths first crossed. The video also shows that Warren was armed, that he might have flashed his weapon to Sayles near the counter, and that he drew a pistol after he was shot but did not return fire.
Neighbor Gloria Williams testified as a character witness on Sayles’ behalf and said she’d long known him as a helpful and conscientious young man. She'd nicknamed him Prince, after the musician, she recalled, because of his slight build and quiet demeanor.
“I’ve never seen him in confrontations,” she said in court.
Sayles did not testify in his defense but submitted a five-page letter to the judge — reportedly his account of what happened — that was included in his pre-sentence report but was sealed to the public.
“It’s clear there was a problem with Kaven,” defense attorney Seth Weston argued, adding that Sayles “had been picked on and had problems with this person.”
Assistant prosecutor Joshua Dietz had asked that the judge deliver nearly 40 years in prison time. He cited the other shoppers and drivers seen in the video before the shootings, who had been put at risk by what he described as “vigilante justice.”
“A piece of that neighborhood was shattered that day. The community is a victim of that offense,” Dietz said. “There needs to be a reckoning for that.
“If he was really worried about Mr. Warren, he would’ve stayed in the store. He would’ve called the police,” he added.
Just prior to learning his sentence, Sayles spoke briefly and told the judge that in his circles "you have to carry a gun."
"When you grow up a certain way ... certain situations, you don't know how to handle them. I understand I didn't know how to handle the situation, but I accept my punishment," he said.
"You simply can't act the way you acted that day," Clemens told him, and deemed his attack "senseless violence."
Sayles' plea came just before his case was to go to a jury trial. Through his agreement, prosecutors reduced the wounding charges down from the level of aggravated, which could have brought him life sentences.
He initially was arrested a month after the incidents, but prosecutors later opted to drop those charges after Warren and Williams declined to testify against him. Not long after Sayles got out of jail, however, he was stopped for being in a city park after hours, and in his car police found a pistol they said could be linked to the shootings. He was re-indicted on similar but separate charges.
All told, Sayles has already spent two years in jail, but it was unclear Tuesday whether he would receive credit for the roughly 10 months he served after the first charges were placed. Whatever the case, Sayles will likely be released sometime before his 30th birthday.
Warren, meanwhile, pleaded no contest in June to unrelated felonies, including three counts of selling cocaine and possessing a firearm as a felon, all from July and August of 2017, just prior to the shootings. He is due to be sentenced in January. Earlier this year, he also received about two years in revoked time for violating his probation on prior offenses.