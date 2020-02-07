Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR SMALL STREAMS IN... ROANOKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... CRAIG COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF SALEM IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF ROANOKE IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... BOTETOURT COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... EASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 615 PM EST. * AT 1220 PM EST, REPORTING GAUGES INDICATE MINOR FLOODING OCCURRING ALONG SEVERAL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND RIVERS THROUGHOUT THE WARNED AREA, INCLUDING UPPER PORTIONS OF THE ROANOKE RIVER, THE NORTH AND SOUTH FORK OF THE ROANOKE RIVER, CRAIG CREEK, AND OTHERS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING ALONG SUCH CREEKS AND STREAMS INCLUDE...ROANOKE...SALEM...CHRISTIANSBURG...VINTON... BUCHANAN...TROUTVILLE...AND NEW CASTLE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING STREAMS AND DRAINAGES... HIPES BRANCH, BLUE SUCK BRANCH, COYNER BRANCH, TAYLOR BRANCH AND LAYMANTOWN CREEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&