An alleged illegal telemarketing boiler room that operated in downtown Roanoke has closed since Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed suit last summer. But Herring and the people he hoped to hold responsible have yet to debate the case in court or court filings.
Herring’s office said Thursday that the attorney general still intends to prosecute the civil action, one of two pending federal suits against a Roanoke County man and two companies. Herring’s suit was filed seven and a half months ago, yet only routine, pretrial matters appear on the docket in Roanoke federal court.
Herring spokeswoman Charlotte Gomer said by email: “We continue to pursue this case vigorously and they have already ceased operations. We are working to hold them accountable.”
The suit accused Bryant Cass, Adventis Inc. and Skyline Metrics LLC of violating state and federal consumer protection laws and other statues when they “robocalled hundreds of thousands of consumers nationwide pitching online car sale services” from an address in the 300 block of Second Street. The suit said the enterprise used electronic equipment to extract phone numbers from automobile advertisements on Craiglist, Autotrader.com and similar sites; call the numbers; and leave recorded messages pitching the services, the suit said. Adventis placed 586,870 unsolicited calls to Virginia numbers alone between Sept. 22, 2014, and May 24, 2017.
None of the defendants has submitted a response to the court. Cass did not respond to an email and a voicemail message seeking his comment, nor did an attorney listed in court files as his representative.
Gomer said in December that the parties had agreed among themselves to a “brief” pause in litigation. Since then, one of the defense attorneys representing Cass and the companies, Erin Ashwell, left her law firm, Woods Rogers, and was hired as Herring’s chief deputy attorney general effective next week. She won't participate in the suit against Cass or the other defendants given her prior involvement as a defense attorney, Gomer said.
West Virginia consumer advocate Diana Mey has also filed suit against Cass, Adventis and Skyline. That case, a proposed class action, commenced Dec. 13 and is pending in federal court in West Virginia.
"The sheer volume of illegal telemarketing overwhelms the enforcement efforts of government agencies such as the FTC [Federal Trade Commission] and Federal Communications Commission. Consequently, private consumer enforcement actions ... play a critical role in combatting illegal telemarketing," Mey's suit said.
It quoted findings in an FTC report that found an explosion of telemarketing calls made possible by advanced communications technologies. The FTC reported receiving 375,000 consumer complaints a month about the practice in 2017, the suit said.
Mey's suit asks for compensation of $500 to $1,500 "per illegal call." But first, she wants her lawyer to obtain the defendants' phone records to identify everyone in the United States that the enterprise contacted on a cellphone using automated dialing equipment from 2016 through 2019. This group should become a class of plaintiffs for purposes of the West Virginia litigation and divide any compensation won, Mey’s action said.