Bedford County prosecutors are filing additional charges of robbery and attempted rape against a man accused of attacking a real estate agent at an open house.
Dustin Robert Holdren, 34, of Roanoke County was arrested and charged with an initial count of aggravated malicious wounding after the attack was reported Saturday at Mariner’s Landing.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance announced the additional charges Wednesday. The move came after continued consultation with the sheriff’s office, he said, but no further details will be released until the case is heard in court.
Holdren is listed as being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Bedford. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 31.
He’s accused of attacking a woman with a blunt object, according to Bedford County investigators. The victim was able to call 911, and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The Roanoke Times does not name victims of suspected sexual assault without their permission.
The case, unusual for the region, has shaken the community and put renewed attention on safety measures for the real estate industry.
The sheriff’s office said the assault appears to have been an isolated incident, but it has stepped up patrols in the neighborhood and is working with the chamber of commerce to organize a safety task force with local real estate firms.