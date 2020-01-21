A Bedford bookkeeper who stole more than $26,000 from two Roanoke passenger service companies will have to pay restitution and must serve 30 days in jail, a judge said Tuesday.
Amanda Jill Garrison, 40, pleaded guilty in September to one count of embezzlement, a charge that came about when she did accounting work for both Roanoke Airport Transportation Services and Yellow Cab of Roanoke, which share the same owners.
Garrison worked for Yellow Cab for nearly 20 years, starting as a telephone operator for the business, but in March 2018 became an assistant bookkeeper.
Roanoke deputy prosecutor Donald Wolthuis said in court Tuesday that Garrison wrote 32 duplicate paychecks for herself, and one of the businesses' co-owners claimed that during that period, he began getting notifications from the Internal Revenue Service that tax obligations hadn't been met — payments Garrison reportedly told him she had submitted.
"She violated our trust and our confidence in her. It's been difficult," co-owner William Roberts testified at the sentencing. "We came so close to closing."
The plea agreement calls for Garrison to repay $26,322 in embezzled funds, as well as $3,895 in accounting fees and about $6,600 in overtime wages the businesses incurred during the investigation.
Garrison has already paid about $30,000 of that, records show.
Defense attorney Drew Davis called Garrison's aunt as a witness, and she recalled that in 1998, Garrison had been college-bound after her high school graduation, but a car crash that June left her with a traumatic brain injury. She spent weeks in an induced coma and recovered but was unable to carry on with most of her plans.
She said Garrison suffered cognitive impairment, which impacted her decision-making abilities, and said she now lives "in absolute poverty." Most of the missing money went to Garrison's ex-boyfriend, her aunt claimed.
But Wolthuis also brought forth a similar criminal incident during Garrison's employment with a Forest accounting firm, between 2005 and 2013. He said that situation involved about $40,000 in missing funds, but Garrison arranged to pay it back and the authorities reportedly were never brought in.
"What did she fail to learn the first time?" Wolthuis asked.
Guidelines in the case called for no jail time, but Judge Chris Clemens gave her five years, which will be suspended after she serves 30 days. He said she will be allowed to report at the end of the month and can work off her jail term at a minimum of one day per week.
Clemens likened her two decades of employment to being part of a family: "When someone like that steals from you, it's different."
"For the next 30 weeks, you're going to think about that," he told her.