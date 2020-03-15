CHRISTIANSBURG — Charges against three Atlanta men who allegedly abducted a Roanoke man so he could cash forged checks for them moved on to a grand jury this week.
Montgomery County General District Court Judge Randal Duncan certified the charges against Mantavious Shaquan Jones, 32, Bobby Joel Ward, 29, and Leon Deonte Carr, 30, after short hearings Tuesday in which all three men stipulated that there was sufficient evidence to send their cases on. A grand jury will decide if Ward, Carr and Jones should be tried in the county’s Circuit Court.
According to a prosecutor’s statements at a February bond hearing and to search warrants filed in the case, the three men allegedly accosted Frank A. Tanke on Jan. 28 in downtown Roanoke, where he had spent the night at the Rescue Mission, and took him at gunpoint into their vehicle. Investigators said the three men drove Tanke to the Atlantic Union Bank branch office in Riner, in Montgomery County, and sent him inside with a forged check and instructions to cash it.
When a teller told Tanke that the check could not be cashed, he replied that he was being forced to try to get money. The teller summoned sheriff’s deputies, according to the account given by a prosecutor and investigators.
A chase up Virginia 8 and onto Interstate 81 followed, with the pursued vehicle fleeing into Roanoke County, then turning across the median strip and heading south again to Christiansburg. The vehicle left the interstate at Exit 114 and stopped in a gas station parking lot, where Carr, Jones and Ward refused to get out of the vehicle and officers smashed the windows before arresting them, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Morgan said in January.
Search warrants say that as the men drove Tanke toward the bank in Riner, they were in telephone contact with another group that also was trying to cash fake checks. Tanke told investigators that one of the people trying to cash a bad check was in the bank ahead of him, a search warrant said.
Search warrants said investigators found two other men who said they had been picked up in Roanoke and brought by a pair of unidentified men to banks in Radford and Dublin before being taken to the Atlantic Union branch in Radford. The attempts to cash checks were unsuccessful and both of the men who had been picked up in Roanoke eventually were left in Radford, search warrants said.
A search warrant said such ploys are fairly common on the East Coast. “A frequent method for profit used by organized crime rings is to print counterfeit checks and persuade or intimidate homeless individuals into cashing the checks for the crime ring,” a search warrant said.