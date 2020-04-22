A daylong search for three young children who authorities feared were in danger ended safely Wednesday.
Law enforcement had been looking for the Roanoke County children since Tuesday afternoon after social workers tried unsuccessfully to find them and to serve their parents with a custody removal order.
An Amber Alert was issued, and investigators began pursuing leads indicating the children had been taken out of state.
On Wednesday afternoon, Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall announced all three children had been found.
“I am happy to report that Emma, Cameron, and Colin Allison have been safely located near Florence, South Carolina,” Hall said in remarks issued by the county.
The children, who range in age from 1 to 6, will be brought back to Virginia and cared for by Roanoke County Social Services, Hall said.
Their father, John Vairon Allison, was taken into custody without incident and accused of felony abduction, as was his wife, Ruby Marie Allison, who is the biological mother of two of the children.
John Allison, 34, was arrested Wednesday morning after arranging to turn himself into authorities at the office of defense attorney Aaron Houchens.
Houchens didn’t return a message Wednesday. John Allison was listed as being held without bond at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail on three charges of abduction.
Ruby Allison, 35, was being held in South Carolina pending transfer to Virginia, Hall said. The county had obtained a warrant for her arrest on abduction charges.
Hall said investigators believe Ruby Allison took the children to Florida before deciding to return with them to Roanoke. The county alerted the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and that agency pulled over Ruby Allison on Interstate 95 shortly after 4 p.m.
“We would like to thank the South Carolina Highway Patrol for their quick response to our request for assistance,” he said, adding the search also was aided by the Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and a number of local law enforcement agencies.
“I’d like to thank all of these agencies and all of the personnel involved for their hard work that led to safely locating these children.”
The county wouldn’t discuss the details of the social services case or what prompted a court to direct the children be removed from the family’s home. The Department of Social Services said it couldn’t comment on specific cases.
Hall said the police became involved Tuesday after social services tried to serve the custody order. No one came to the door at the family’s home, he said, and John Allison, reached by phone, wouldn’t reveal the children’s whereabouts.