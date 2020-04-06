Two children were taken to the hospital Sunday evening after gunfire was reported in Bedford County, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.
The children, ages 5 and 12, were injured by broken glass from the window of a vehicle they were sitting in at the time, officials said.
The gunshots were reported just after 7 p.m. Sunday on Old Country Road.
Ricky Darnell Blake, 45, of Bedford was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a gun in the commission of a felony and two counts of malicious wounding, according to the sheriff's office and county jail records.
He was listed Monday as being held without bond.
No other information was immediately released. The investigation into the gunfire remains ongoing, officials said. The Virginia State Police assisted in the response to the call Sunday.