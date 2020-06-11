Two arrests have been made in a weekend altercation that left one man injured with gunshot wounds, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Shots were reported just after midnight Sunday near Legends Sports Bar in the 2800 block of Williamson Road Northwest.
Two men were charged in the incident this week. Officials said one had been injured in the Sunday confrontation, but they would not identify the victim.
Robert St. Clair, 56, of Roanoke is facing charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony.
Alexander Arrington, 29, of Roanoke is charged with attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony.
The police department said its investigation into the altercation is ongoing. Everyone involved in the shooting has been identified, authorities said over the weekend.