Crews are fighting a house fire on Spring Street in Rocky Mount this morning.

Fire crews were fighting a blaze this morning in Rocky Mount.

A fire on Spring Street brought multiple departments to the scene and closed the street to through traffic, according to Facebook posts from the town’s fire and police departments.

A photo that the Rocky Mount Police Department posted to its Facebook page showed damage to both floors of a two-story house, and smoke coming from two second-floor windows.

