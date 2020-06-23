Fire crews were fighting a blaze this morning in Rocky Mount.
A fire on Spring Street brought multiple departments to the scene and closed the street to through traffic, according to Facebook posts from the town’s fire and police departments.
A photo that the Rocky Mount Police Department posted to its Facebook page showed damage to both floors of a two-story house, and smoke coming from two second-floor windows.
This post will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.