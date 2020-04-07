Four more residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center have died of COVID-19 in the past day, bringing the death toll to 32 as the skilled nursing center in western Henrico County approaches the total fatalities at a Seattle-area nursing home where the coronavirus first erupted in the United States.
At least 37 residents of Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, died of COVID-19.
The Henrico nursing facility also reported Tuesday that more than half of the 84 remaining residents who have tested positive for the disease are now showing symptoms. After local health officials tested the entire residential population of the center a week ago, a majority of those infected were asymptomatic, meaning they could spread the disease without knowing they were ill.
Now, however, 49 residents are showing symptoms "ranging from severe to mild," a spokeswoman for the center said. The number of infected residents without symptoms is 35, or about 41% of those confirmed with COVID-19. An additional 35 residents tested negative for the disease in a center that held 164 residents when the outbreak began almost three weeks ago.
Canterbury also reported that 25 employees have tested positive for the virus. The number has remained steady the past week, although the center said test results haven't been received for some workers.
Dr. James Wright, the center’s medical director, said last week that the facility houses up to 190 people, but its current census ranges between 155 and 160 residents.
The disease also continues to spread in other long-term care facilities, with one death, potentially from the virus, and three new confirmed cases at a retirement facility in the Midlothian area of Chesterfield County for a total of seven.
Statewide, the Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 3,333 people have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 455 cases from the 2,878 reported Monday.
The VDH also said that 28,645 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 563 people have been hospitalized.
There have been 63 deaths, an increase of nine since Monday.
Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases than the health department reports each day.
The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Monday.
Locally, the reported number of cases in Montgomery County more than doubled between Monday and Tuesday, rising from seven to 16.
Two localities in the Roanoke Valley both increased by three reported cases, with Roanoke County rising from five to eight and Botetourt County from 15 to 18. Bedford also added three and is now at eight reported cases. Craig County currently shows two reported cases.
Giles County and Roanoke each added one new case, while numbers for Lexington, Radford, Salem and Pulaski County all remained unchanged from Monday.
Staff writer Neil Harvey contributed information to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.