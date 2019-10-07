2019 Cox Conserves Heroes National Award

• Anyone can vote online for one of nine finalists in the contest, sponsored annually by Cox Enterprises and the Trust for Public Land.

• Diana Christopulos, president of the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy, the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club and the Roanoke Valley Cool Cities Coalition, is among the heroes up for the national award.

• Each finalist already has won a $10,000 grant to the nonprofit of their choice. The contest will determine who will win another $50,000 award.

• To vote, go online at coxconservesheroes.com/vote

• You can vote once for each email address you use.

• Deadline to vote is Oct. 15.