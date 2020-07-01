There’s nowhere near enough room here for all the responses I got from readers to Tuesday’s column, about face coverings in a deadly pandemic, the importance of wearing them and the people in indoor public places who don’t.
But you may be pleased to know that among readers who replied, more than 90% weighed in passionately on the side of sanity, self-preservation and masks. Only one blamed the liberal media.
Before we delve into all those, let’s take note of a couple of relevant news items concerning COVID-19.
First: Although infections are trending downward in Virginia, that’s not the case in Southwest Virginia. According to the Virginia Department of Health, cases in this region are increasing.
That suggests we’re in more danger now of contracting the novel coronavirus than we were three months ago. And it means measures to avoid infection are even more critical than they were then.
Second: On Monday, a circuit court judge in Fauquier County declined to issue a temporary injunction that sought to invalidate Gov. Ralph Northam’s order that people age 10 and up wear face coverings in indoor public places.
Instead, the judge explicitly ruled that Virginia law gives Northam the authority to issue such an order. Although the case isn’t over, it provides legal weight in the governor’s favor. And though he hasn’t yet ordered it enforced, violations constitute Class 1 misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.
Now, let’s take a look at some reader reactions.
“Not wearing a mask is the new middle finger. That’s a fact,” wrote Rob Neukirch of Floyd.
“Going without a mask in public is like driving drunk — it endangers others, possibly lethally,” wrote Bob Crawford of Roanoke County. “So, during our pandemic, the mask non-wearer should be seen as a drunk driver is seen.”
Ken Briggs of Roanoke County noted that last Saturday he and his wife ventured into a newly opened store in downtown Roanoke.
“We were surprised to find that maybe 20-25% of the shoppers were not wearing masks,” he wrote. “Had they received information that the pandemic was over? Were they making a political statement of some kind?”
Berkeley Riley of Roanoke told me he believes so in a voicemail message he left Tuesday.
“People that don’t wear masks, you can tell they’re Trumpers,” he said. “They’re anti-maskers. They’re a threat to us all. ... They’re basically traitors to our effort.”
Steve Hatchett of Roanoke refrained from imbuing his criticism with politics, but he was critical nonetheless.
“Tone deaf, lazy, selfish .. old, young, middle-aged ... it doesn’t matter,” he wrote. “In this valley there is an ‘epidemic’ of those who don’t wear a mask during this pandemic. I am amazed, as are the folks I talk to about these scofflaws.”
Nancy Healy of Roanoke County ended her missive with a quote from the folk singer James Taylor: “Shower the people you love, with love.”
“I try to keep a couple of spare masks in my pocket when I go out,” she wrote. “If I see someone without a mask I say, ‘I have a spare mask. Can you use it? It’s folded so the part next to you hasn’t been touched.’ I use lots [of] nice and a kind smile when I make the offer. So far I’ve only had one NO and she said she had one in the car. I’ve had several thank-yous and one guy thanked me three times. No one has hit me or been rude.”
Bravo!
Lynn Meador of Roanoke echoed a line you may have read in editorials in this newspaper.
“I think we should see signs everywhere stating ‘No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service.’ It worked for the first two before the pandemic,” Meador wrote.
Mike Hutkin of Roanoke County suggested, “You may want to point out something to the businesses that have a must wear a mask policy but choose not to enforce it. I am surely not alone in my practice to seek and support a business or restaurant that has and follows the policy.”
He added: “Just a word of advice to the Roanoke Valley business community that is trying to hang on to every customer. Is your target market the minority of the buying public that won’t wear a mask, or do you want the majority that does? Your choice.”
Lori Ratcliffe, who lives in the Glenvar area, said retailers ought to bar entry to bare-faced customers.
“Since the pandemic began, I’ve received emails from Lowe’s, Home Depot, Kroger and Walmart CEOs. All have assured me they are doing everything they can to keep their customers and associates safe. However, each time I have been in these businesses there are customers not wearing masks. Why are retailers not enforcing this mandate? Customers should not be allowed to enter and shop without one.”
“If folks were turned away the minute they entered a door, then they would wear a mask,” wrote Jackie Givens. “But that doesn’t happen at these stores.”
Virgil Cook of Blacksburg called on authorities to enforce mask-wearing.
“My take is that the person’s freedom not to wear a mask ends where the threat to public health begins. The 10th amendment to the U.S. Constitution clearly says that the states have the right to regulate issues involving public health,” he wrote. “Make wearing masks mandatory, and set penalties high enough to force compliance.”
Carol Watson, a registered nurse from Salem, noted: “Also of concern are those who go around in public ‘Half-Mask.’ I don’t feel comfortable around bare noses above a slipped down mask, especially in venues that require them. Whether due to ignorance or defiance, the risk is real.”
Mike Stevens, the spokesman for the city of Salem, said Roanoke’s neighboring city has been pressing hard on mask-wearing for the past two months.
“The idea was to not only show folks the importance of wearing them to slow the asymptomatic spread of the virus, but to almost ‘social shame’ folks into wearing them,” he wrote. He included photos, too.
There are, however, always a few who naturally rebel against new social mores. Recall, that happened with seat belts in cars, too. And reader Larry Horne represents those folks. Here, unedited, is the email he sent me Tuesday:
“Read your article in the paper, who’s to blame? YOU ARE!! Your liberal comments and those of the Roanoke Times are getting exactly what you deserve. There are no consequences for improper, rude, and stupid actions. The Governor issued an Executive Order, but no penalty because we might offend somebody.
“WELL, I’M OFFENDED that law and order has been ruled racist, how ignorant. When the Roanoke Times and your articles begin supporting America again, only then will people begin to understand that this country was once great, but not now.
“And start supporting our President, instead of undermining his every initiative. He’s not perfect, but the liberal Democrats have depleted this country of its honor. China will overtake my grandchildren, they already own us, and it didn’t happen on Trumps’ watch!
“Change your ways Dan, if there’s still time. Time to wake up America!”
We’ll wrap this up with a broadside from reader Tom Long in Staunton. He pointed a finger of blame in another direction.
“Leaders set an example in words and deeds, by taking and demonstrating the sound advice of experts, and by telling the truth and taking responsibility,” Long wrote.
“Mr. Trump said he was a ‘wartime president.’ But, he repeatedly ignores the advice of experts, his words are mostly half-truths and outright lies, he encourages his followers to ignore the strategy for defeating COVID-19, and he always blames others for his failings.”
Long concluded thusly: “This ‘wartime president’ is giving aid and comfort to the enemy.”
Just FYI, if you check Article III, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution, you’ll find that’s a definition for “treason.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.