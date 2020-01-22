In the months leading up to the 2020 General Assembly session, the pro-gun Virginia Citizens Defense League riled up gun owners from Big Stone Gap to Virginia Beach with talk of government gun grabs and unconstitutional infringements of their Second Amendment rights.
They turned out crowds who spurred elected bodies of more than 100 Virginia local governments to adopt Second Amendment sanctuary status — empty, feel-good resolutions that cheered audiences who packed municipal government chambers, but aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on.
Then, as 22,000-odd gun rights supporters (many of them armed) descended upon Richmond on Monday, President Donald Trump turned up the heat.
“The Democrat Party in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia are [sic] working hard to take away your 2nd Amendment rights. This is just the beginning. Don’t let it happen, VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020!” Trump tweeted.
For the above reasons, it’s worth taking a look at the gun control measures gaining traction in the Virginia legislature. Despite the sound and fury, the bills moving through the General Assembly right now are pretty tame stuff.
All the measures have been tested in other states. None has been found to be unconstitutional. If any of them truly infringed on the Second Amendment, by now federal courts would have struck them down.
Let’s take them one by one:
Background checks
Under current federal law, most convicted felons aren’t allowed to own or possess firearms. Meanwhile, anyone who buys a gun from a licensed firearm dealer in Virginia must undergo a criminal background check.
But currently Virginia requires no criminal record check for gun sales between individuals, either at gun shows , through classified ads or with neighbor-to-neighbor purchases.
This legislation, sponsored by Sens. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and Richard Saslaw, D-Fairfax, would extend criminal background checks to gun buyers in person-to-person sales.
Twelve states already require background checks on all firearms sales, including between private individuals: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.
And guess what? Federal courts haven’t ruled those laws infringe on anyone’s Second Amendment rights. Otherwise, they would have been overturned.
Red flag law
This measure allows a prosecutor or law enforcement officers to ask a judge for an emergency order barring a mentally unstable individual from purchasing or possessing firearms. The initial order lasts up to 14 days, but could be extended to 180 days depending on the outcome of court hearings .
The chief patrons are Sens. George Barker and Scott Surovell, both Fairfax County Democrats, and Joe Morrisey, D-Richmond. The Senate passed the bill Wednesday, two days after the big gun rally.
Since Connecticut adopted the very first version of a red flag law in 1999, at least 16 other states have followed suit. Most enacted the laws after the 2007 massacre at Virginia Tech. (An investigation that followed revealed a number of people at the university harbored grave questions about the shooter’s mental health.)
Even some Republicans in Congress, such as Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have signaled support for such measures. In August, Graham said he planned to propose a bill offering federal grants to states that adopted red-flag legislation.
In other words, this statute’s been on the books for more than two decades. During that time, the U.S. Supreme Court has not ruled it unconstitutional. And even some high-profile conservatives in Congress support it in concept.
One handgun per month
This one ought to be a no-brainer. It infringes upon nobody’s right to keep and bear arms. It’s currently the law in Maryland, New Jersey and California.
In general it affects two categories of people: Straw buyers seeking bulk handgun purchases, so they can resell them (often to questionable individuals) in other jurisdictions, and gun dealers who want to sell as many handguns as possible.
The legislation is sponsored by Sens. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, and Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax. And it’s no newcomer to Virginia. It was the law here from 1993 until 2012. The sky didn’t fall then, and it’s not going to if it becomes law once again.
The original version of the legislation exempts holders of Virginia concealed handgun permits and buyers in private-sale transactions. Here’s a challenge to any Second Amendment supporter: Explain to me how this legislation interferes with your constitutional rights.
Local gun restrictions
This legislation allows localities to ban guns at rallies and parades for which permits are required, as well as in municipal parks and government buildings. Its chief patrons are Sens. Surovell; Barbara Favola, D-Arlington; Creigh Deeds, D-Bath; and John Edwards, D-Roanoke.
It takes Virginia back to 2004, when localities were allowed to regulate firearms within their jurisdictions. That year, gun rights supporters persuaded a Republican-dominated General Assembly to invalidate all local gun laws that weren’t specifically approved by the state legislature.
The biggest quarrel gun rights supporters have with this legislation is the hoary old argument about so-called “gun-free zones.” Supposedly, they are the most dangerous places around.
The gun crowd will try to tell you that’s where all the mass shootings happen; that homicidal maniacs, out of some kind of self-preservation instinct, strategically and intelligently choose gun-free zones for their massacres. But it’s not true.
Members of the public were not barred from carrying guns into the municipal building in Virginia Beach where a gunman in June shot and killed 12 people and wounded five. The Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where a gunman in August shot and killed 22 people and wounded 24 more was no gun-free zone.
And the church in White Settlement, Texas, where a gunman in December killed two people (before church security killed him) wasn’t a gun-free zone, either. A Texas law that specifically allows guns in churches failed to deter that gunman.
Proof the argument is defective was right there in Richmond on Monday, during the big pro-gun rally. In advance of that, Gov. Ralph Northam wisely — and temporarily — banned firearms and any other weapons from the immediate Capital grounds.
That gun-free zone seemed little bother to an estimated 6,000 gun rights supporters who entered Capital Square Monday and did their lobbying thing.
Meanwhile, nobody fired a shot.
I am in favor of them taking the bazookas and anti aircraft missiles.
