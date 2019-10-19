Let’s jump back 45 years to June 1974, when the potential impeachment of then-President Richard Nixon sizzled through our nation’s capital. Certain historical parallels might portend upcoming events.
One troubling issue cited then by congressional Democrats concerned “impoundment.” That’s when Congress authorizes the spending of public money for a specific purpose, but the president rejects or defers the expenditure.
In June 1974, Nixon was refusing to spend $10.4 billion Congress approved for defense, agriculture and transportation outlays. In spite of arguments raised by Democrats, then-U.S. Rep. M. Caldwell Butler was far from persuaded that Nixon should be impeached on such grounds.
The freshman Republican from Roanoke outlined his argument against impeachment in a June 1974 newsletter to constituents in western Virginia. We know this thanks to Robert Field of Fincastle, who recently found that old newsletter in his home.
Field mailed me the two-page document along with its original envelope, which bore Caldwell’s Congressional frank (or signature) instead of a stamp. Field also sent a 1972 campaign bumper sticker for Nixon and his running mate, Vice President Spiro Agnew.
“Souvenirs from the seventys,” Field wrote in a note to me. He came across the items in an old S.H. Heironimus Co. department store box in an upstairs closet.
Dated June 20, 1974, and titled “Washington Report to the People of the Sixth District of Virginia,” Butler’s newsletter looks like it was produced on a typewriter.
“Throughout our history Presidents have on occasion declined to spend money appropriated by the Congress,” Butler wrote in the document. The first president to do this was Thomas Jefferson, Butler noted.
That happened after Congress authorized money to build new warships to patrol the Mississippi River. “The [1803] Louisiana Purchase intervened, making land on the other side of the river friendly territory,” Butler wrote. “President Jefferson then deferred the expenditure of funds for warships since the immediate need was gone.”
President Franklin D. Roosevelt also impounded congressionally approved funding during World War II, Butler continued, “to control government spending ... making other funds available for defense.”
“There are those on the House Judiciary Committee,” Butler wrote, “who contend that impoundment of funds by President Nixon should be the basis for a bill of impeachment. ... I cannot join that school of thought.” He called Nixon’s impoundment actions “policy decisions of the sort he must make every day.”
Flash forward to 2019.
In this year’s federal budget, Congress appropriated nearly $400 million in U.S. military and other aid for Ukraine. The former Soviet republic is fighting a civil war against Russian-backed separatists.
The Pentagon approved release of that funding in May. But President Trump held up the money. He didn’t approve its release until Sept. 11.
It seems doubtful from his June 20, 1974, newsletter that Butler today would have supported articles of impeachment against Trump merely because of the spending delay. Indeed, no Democrat in Congress has even suggested articles of impeachment based on presidential impoundment.
Rather, the current scandal raging in Washington is about why Trump held up the Ukraine aid. Every day, more evidence pours forth suggesting Trump did it for political advantage in the 2020 election. Meanwhile, the justifications coming from the Trump administration keep changing.
Democrats and Republicans on three House committees are meeting behind closed doors and conducting what in essence is a grand jury proceeding that could lead to articles of impeachment against Trump.
Field said he sent me the Butler newsletter because he “thought it was interesting. There Caldwell Butler was, defending Nixon against impeachment ... because Nixon hadn’t done anything other presidents hadn’t done.”
But on July 25, 1974 — less than five weeks after sending that newsletter — Butler changed his tune on Nixon’s impeachment. He gave a now famous speech in Congress explaining why.
It boiled down to the mounting number of lies told by the Nixon administration as it covered up the June 1972 Watergate break-in. Here’s a key passage from Butler’s speech:
“The people of the United States are entitled to assume that their president is telling the truth. The pattern of misrepresentation and half-truths that emerges from our investigation reveals a presidential policy cynically based on the premise that the truth itself is negotiable.”
After that speech, Butler wept. Around the time of it, he also wrote his mother a letter, acknowledging that the vote had likely spelled his political doom. (On that prediction, he was wrong.)
The late congressman’s son Manley C. Butler Jr. recalls those days. On July 25, 1974, he was in Roanoke on medical leave from the Navy, lying on his parents’ sofa and watching TV. That’s how he learned of his dad’s vote for articles of impeachment.
Caldwell Butler “went in [Congress] expecting Nixon to be the victim of a conspiracy and expecting to defend him. But the accumulation of evidence just gradually built up until he realized Nixon was a crook,” Manley Butler said. “I think the accumulation of information reached a tipping point.”
How would the congressman vote today on Trump, knowing what we know so far? Probably not for impeachment, at least not yet, Manley Butler said.
“I think he would want to see more details, from an original verifiable source, instead of this [expletive deleted] stirred up on the internet,” he added. (You may fondly recall the bracketed phrase from transcripts of White House tapes Nixon unsuccessfully sought to keep secret.)
Field, an electrical engineer who grew up in South Roanoke, didn’t vote for Trump in 2016. He has a different view on how Caldwell Butler would act today.
“I think we’re likely at a tipping point,” Field said. “As more and more dirty tricks turn up, it’s going to lead to impeachment. I guess it’s not Tricky Dick any more. It’s Tricky Trump.”
I asked Field why he sent me the newsletter. He replied: “I think the more Caldwell Butler’s mentioned these days, the more we may see the light.”
