July 26, 2007, was pretty much your average sleepy summer Thursday in the city of Salem. At the time, Norfolk Southern Corp. was eyeing a plot of land in neighboring Glenvar as a potential site for an intermodal freight yard. (It never happened.)
A Roanoke County judge ordered the return of some once-malnourished cows to a former county sheriff from whom the cattle had been seized. The previous morning, one person was hospitalized after a car crash on Virginia 311 near Hanging Rock.
A brief flurry of excitement occurred about lunchtime at the intersection of South College Avenue and Roanoke Boulevard. A thief walked into John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home and stole a wallet while the receptionist took a break.
Dorothy “Dot” Gibson later told Salem police the wallet had been in her handbag, in a closed desk drawer, while she ate lunch in a break room. A colleague who was supposed to be attending her desk had stepped away.
Gibson finished her lunch and was heading down a long hallway to the reception area when she heard the front doorbell sound and caught a fleeting glimpse of a man exiting. She could offer no description.
She noticed her desk drawer open, and soon realized that her Etienne Aigner wallet, which these days retails for up to $175, was gone from her purse. It was a gift from her daughter, Donna Brown, and held Gibson’s driver’s license, Social Security and Medicare cards, credit cards, photos of her five grandsons, some phone numbers and more. Even an unused Kroger gift card.
Tuesday, Gibson told me it probably contained less than $50 cash.
The officer looked around outside the funeral home but found no sign of the wallet. Gibson, a first-time crime victim, was upset.
“The police officer said, ‘My advice to you is to get yourself together and when you can drive, go home and cancel everything, right now,’” she told me. That’s exactly what she did.
She notified Belk and Macy’s and Visa about her stolen cards. Later, she went to the Department of Motor Vehicles to get a replacement driver’s license. She had to get replacement Social Security and Medicare cards, too.
It was kind of a pain in the you-know-what. And after all that was done, life went on. Gibson pretty much resigned herself to the fact she would never see the wallet again.
“I didn’t dwell on it,” she told me. She retired from the funeral home in 2016. She couldn’t remember the date the theft happened. (Salem spokesman Mike Stevens dug up the police report to determine that.)
And then something weird happened last week, less than 4 miles away, at a car dealership on East Main Street. Berglund Ford-Mazda was undergoing some interior renovations, said General Manager Robbie Brookshier.
Chris Stegall, a worker for Vinton-based subcontractor Baird Drywall & Acoustic, was pulling down an old ceiling above the men’s restroom on Feb. 13. Suddenly, a woman’s wallet fell to the floor. Stegall and a co-worker took it to Brookshier.
He looked through it and found Dorothy Gibson’s name and phone number inside. When Brookshier called, her husband, Larry Gibson, picked up the phone.
No, Dot wasn’t in, he told Brookshier.
“I asked, ‘What is this pertaining to?’” Larry recalled. “He said they were rebuilding a room in the back. They removed a piece of tile in the ceiling and the wallet fell out.”
The retired Yokohama Tire worker felt flummoxed because his wife had mentioned nothing about losing her wallet. And Larry had totally forgotten about the 2007 theft.
“I told him, ‘Well, I don’t know nothing about it, but I’m on my way down there to find out,’ ” Larry said.
He hopped in his pickup truck and drove from their patio home behind Spartan Square shopping center over to Berglund Ford-Mazda.
Once he got there, “I saw the contents, and I said, ‘Well, it’s hers,’ ” Larry recalled. He kept talking to Brookshier, “and all of a sudden I remembered” the wallet that had been stolen nearly 13 years earlier.
“I took it, thanked him, and here we are,” Larry said.
He got back to the house and laid the wallet and cards out on their dining room table. Dot was happily surprised when she returned home from visiting her sister. “Amazed” is probably a better term. Only the cash was gone.
“I’m amazed that [the thief] didn’t take any of the other stuff,” Dot told me. “Evidently, with him not taking my credit cards or anything, all he needed was the money. He didn’t even take my Kroger gift card.”
She could not remember how much money was on that. It turned out to be no good anymore — Larry checked at a Kroger store.
Dot’s daughter, Donna Brown, is the one who tipped me to this story. She herself is retired. Brown and her husband spend their winters in Florida; she wrote me an email from there.
“The wallet is still like new, and she has closure,” Brown wrote. “She would have given cash to anyone in need, and I hope that in a way, she did. Thank you to whomever only used the cash; I hope you needed it for food or medication, or for your children.
“Thank you for not ruining her credit. Thank you to the car dealership employee(s) who decided it was important to find the owner, rather than trash the wallet.”
Brown also noted her mother still lives in the same place, and has the same phone number Brookshier found in the wallet — because Dot refuses to part with her landline.
What are the odds, huh?
