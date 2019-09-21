We have two column topics today. One concerns Roanoke’s bragging rights as a destination for outdoor recreation. The other’s an upcoming seminar on identity theft. They’re related only insofar as Monday’s a red-letter day for both. Allow me to explain.
Since mid-August, Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine has been running its ninth annual reader poll for “Top Adventure Town.” The Charlottesville-based free publication puts out 105,000 magazines 10 times per year and estimates its readership per issue at 350,000.
It covers mid-Atlantic and southeastern states from Pennsylvania to Georgia, and its territory also includes parts of Tennessee and West Virginia, too.
That’s a sizable chunk of American geography. For that reason, I’m happy to report the Star City has survived three successive rounds of balloting in the 2019 contest. Now we’re one of three large “Top Adventure Towns” competing in the final stretch.
Online voting ends Monday, and you can vote up to once daily at contests.blueridgeoutdoors.com.
According to Katie Hartwell, the magazine’s associate publisher, Roanoke has an enviable record in the annual outdoor-destination rankings. In 2012 and 2015, readers of Blue Ridge Outdoors rated us best mid-sized adventure town. In 2013 Roanoke won the designation of best trail town. And in 2014 the editors chose us as “Best place to be carless.”
“Roanoke holds trophy for the most wins,” Hartwell said.
But three years ago — 2016 — was the last time the Star City won top honors. Then it was in the large town category. In 2018, Chesapeake, Virginia, edged us out.
That’s a great place to drive through if you’re on your way to North Carolina’s Outer Banks. But seriously? Unless your definition of outdoor recreation is limited to boating, fishing, crabbing — or slogging through the Great Dismal Swamp — Chesapeake is hardly an outdoors paradise.
In 2017, the honor went to Norton in far southwestern Virginia. That year, Roanoke didn’t even rate in the top three. Cumberland, Maryland, was first runner up, and Lewisburg, West Virginia, was second.
The Star City came in at No. 33 on a list of 45 also-rans. We were sandwiched between Charlottesville and Harrisonburg.
Oh, the shame!
It’s time to reclaim our rightful place as top of the heap in outdoor recreation. So please vote today, and tomorrow, too.
Coincidentally, this contest has been running ever since the Roanoke Regional Partnership hired Pete Eshelman as its director of outdoor branding.
Among other endeavors, Eshelman founded the springtime Blue Ridge Marathon and the annual fall GO Outside Festival. He also developed the website roanokeoutside.com. In the past decade, he’s played a role in almost anything outdoors that’s happened within a 50-mile radius of the Roanoke Valley.
Eshelman told me that in the early years of his gig, he used to shamelessly flog for votes in Blue Ridge Outdoors’ annual contest. That “kind of helps the market sustain the brand we’ve developed,” he told me. In more recent years, he’s laid off efforts at skewing the annual poll.
That makes him even prouder we’re among the top three “large town” finalists this year.
“People are voting on their own,” he said. “It’s cool to see it happen organically.”
The 2019 contest is organized into four categories. The other three are “tiny towns,” “small towns” and “medium towns.” You may recognize some of the finalists among those as well. A bunch are within a two-hour drive or so of the Roanoke Valley.
Damascus and Hot Springs are among the tiny towns, and Abingdon and Clifton Forge made the final cut for small towns (Clifton Forge won the small town contest in 2018). Bristol is one of the medium towns in the balloting.
That means that along with voting for Roanoke as the top large adventure town, you can wave your Virginia pride flag by voting for some of the commonwealth’s other localities, too. So hop to it! Your votes can put us over the top.
n n n
Now, let’s turn to identity theft.
The week before last, I told you the story of Debra Carlson, a Roanoke County woman who’s been hounded by an identity thief since February. The thief has applied for more than 40 credit cards, four bank loans and one second mortgage in Carlson’s name.
Most of those efforts have been unsuccessful, and three police agencies are investigating.
Carlson’s plight inspired a local identity protection specialist to organize a seminar on identity theft. His name is Nelson Taylor, and the event runs Monday 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Roanoke County’s South County Library.
Debra Carlson will be a featured guest. My column mostly generalized the seven-month-long nightmare she’s gone through. Monday’s seminar will offer a more detailed perspective.
Taylor called identity theft “the No. 1 crime in America,” and that is his business. He works for a company called ID Shield, a subscription service you join to guard against your personal information being stolen and used.
(There are other ones out there, too. One of the most heavily advertised is Lifelock.)
He and a colleague, Scott Viette, will offer simple, no-cost tips that can help people protect their identities. Thieves “literally buy and sell your information for $120,” Viette said.
“This isn’t going to be a sales pitch. We want to help people,” Taylor told me.
But pamphlets offering information on how to sign up for ID Shield will be there as well, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.