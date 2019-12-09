Society is awash with cockamamie political rumors and conspiracy theories. President Barack Obama wiretapped the 2016 Trump campaign? Hah! Hillary Clinton organized a child abuse ring headquartered in the basement of a Washington, D.C., pizzeria? Puh-lease. The place has no basement.
Perhaps the craziest rumor of all posits that President Donald Trump has a high IQ.
There’s another one going ’round that we can safely debunk today. It concerns Carilion Clinic, the Roanoke Valley’s largest employer.
Word is, the giant hospital corporation is trying to politically influence its patients by cutting the news channel MSNBC from the lineup on Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s cable TV system. Meanwhile, Fox News is still included.
It’s not true there’s any sort of political influence campaign happening in the hospital. But like many crazy things you hear, there’s at least a germ of fact at the notion’s root.
MSNBC is a popular cable news operation whose reporters and on-air opinion hosts have challenged President Donald Trump at many turns. Its weeknight prime-time hosts — Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell — have been brutally critical of the president.
The other news channels are CNN, which Trump has branded “fake news,” and top-rated Fox News, a presidential favorite.
Trump has granted more exclusive interviews to Fox than the others combined. Occasionally, he calls in live to the morning “Fox and Friends” show. Fox’s prime-time hosts — Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham — are obsequiously loyal to Trump, kind of in the manner that a concubine regards her king.
Anyway, all of the above brings us to Jim McDowell, 63, who lives in the Hunting Hills area of south Roanoke County. The retired airline maintenance administrator has some serious health problems, mostly related to Type I diabetes, which he said he’s suffered from for decades.
This year, McDowell landed at Roanoke Memorial for five different stints. The most recent ended Dec. 1, he told me. During that one, he noticed a change in the hospital’s TV offerings.
“There appears to be some sort of brain washing going on now at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital,” he wrote in an email last week. “The powers to be there have implemented a different television system. [My] Previous inpatient stays included the basic Cox cable line up, now the GetWellNetwork is utilized, which does not include MSNBC. ... Fox News is included in RMH’s system brainwashing patients.”
McDowell is no fan of Fox News, which he calls “Faux News/Trump TV.” Although he’d most prefer to be watching NHL hockey on TV, he occasionally watches MSNBC — especially its prime-time lineup. McDowell told me he likes “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” the best. O’Donnell is the fiercest Trump critic on the network.
“I’ve always been a Democrat my entire life,” McDowell told me Monday. “Why would I want to watch Fox?” It pains him, he added, that he named one of his sons “Sean Patrick,” the same first and middle names of Hannity, the most ardent Trump defender on Fox.
In his email, McDowell asked me to “investigate this issue and request that MSNBC be included in their television line up or [find out] why it is no longer included. I may have to seek hospital services elsewhere.”
It seemed kind of cockeyed that Carilion would deliberately censor MSNBC from its cable system in favor of Fox News. Why would the not-for-profit hospital corporation care which news channel its patients watched — or not?
But I dutifully forwarded McDowell’s complaint to Carilion spokesman Chris Turnbull with a series of questions. And now we have some answers.
First off, it’s true that MSNBC was not among the cable lineup at Roanoke Memorial as of this past Thursday. It’s been that way for a while. It’s also true that Fox News is indeed in the hospital’s cable lineup.
However, “no brainwashing scheme has been uncovered,” Turnbull reported back, adding a smiling emoji. Nor has Carilion changed its cable provider.
“We’re still with Cox,” Turnbull said in an email last week. “We are currently having a technical issue resulting from a recent software update to our GetWellNetwork televisions. There are four channels (MSNBC, VH1, Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network) that have been temporarily turned off to prevent the GetWellNetwork from crashing.”
By Monday afternoon, the glitch appeared to be resolved. The hospital’s cable news lineup had MSNBC, CNN and Fox News, Turnbull said.
Turnbull noted there was another period after an earlier software update for the GetWellNetwork that resulted in a cut-off of some other channels, including Fox News. So it appears that the Carilion glitches are unbiased ones.
The GetWellNetwork, Turnbull added, is a patient engagement tool on TV screens at Roanoke Memorial.
“It’s designed for education and entertainment, and allows patients to do everything from view ‘prescribed’ educational videos about their health condition to listen to music, access the internet or watch television,” Turnbull said.
Monday I apprised McDowell of Turnbull’s explanation. McDowell thanked me for checking it out.
So there you go. Yet another alluring political conspiracy theory about the war for our minds falls to one of the most banal facts possible — a computer glitch.
More are coming, so prepare yourselves. And that applies to both conspiracy theories and computer glitches.
