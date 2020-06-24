Exciting news, peeps! Believe it or not, President Trump’s re-election campaign has finally acknowledged a deadly pandemic is sweeping the United States of America.
This I know because the campaign on Tuesday sent yours truly yet another invitation to a Republican Presidential Task Force, along with a “STRATEGY SURVEY.” You may have gotten one, too, along with a letter signed by the president. If so, you should read those enclosed materials carefully.
For the very first time, the survey mentions the terms “COVID-19,” “pandemic,” “vaccine” and “testing.” An accompanying 33-paragraph letter from Trump also uses the term “Coronavirus” three times.
This is an enormous improvement over previous surveys and propaganda the campaign issued as recently as May. Those breathed not a whisper of the terms above, even though most of them exploded into the American vernacular early in March, if not sooner.
Indeed, in the May fundraising package, Trump’s signed letter noted “We are WINNING ... big time” and “I believe the state of the nation is great.” That came the same week that 30 million Americans filed unemployment claims.
So today, I am taking the unprecedented step of publicly praising Trump’s campaign — for finally acknowledging reality. Even though it’s roughly 100 days late to the party, it’s a YUUGE improvement. It’s also quite refreshing, considering the nonsensical propaganda it had been putting out.
As the first columnist in Virginia, and perhaps America, to write about that specific subject, I’ll take the credit for influencing these sea changes. And perhaps we can do it again.
You see, there’s still great room for improvement to the survey, which contains many hackneyed and hoary questions, and other glaring omissions. The latter includes 124,000 U.S. deaths from novel coronavirus, how the heck we’re going to hold a presidential election amid a deadly pandemic, and certain matters of racial injustice on the streets of America.
So let’s take a stab at replacing certain Trump survey questions with ones that are slightly more relevant. In what follows, I’ll list some of the tired old questions Trump is asking, and write replacements in bold.
Trump survey question: “Do you approve or disapprove of the job I am doing as President of the United States?”
This one’s pretty stale in view of the Trump administration’s mismanagement of the still-expanding pandemic, for which the U.S. is leading the world in cases and deaths.
Let’s reframe it, and compare our pandemic response to Taiwan’s — it reported its first COVID-19 case the same day as the U.S. By the way, that country is much closer to where the virus originated, is 16 times as densely populated as the United States and has more flights from China per day. It has suffered 446 cases in total and seven deaths.
Replacement: Do you believe United States would have been better off if it had emulated Taiwan’s pandemic response, which did not necessitate shutting down its economy or cause soaring unemployment, rather than (initially) pooh-poohing the virus and claiming it wasn’t as bad as the flu?
Trump survey question: “The Democrats don’t want to require voters to show a government issued identification card in order to vote. Do you approve or disapprove of these efforts, which could lead to possible fraudulent votes?”
The implications of this query were debunked years ago; there’s simply no evidence of large-scale ballot impersonation fraud when voters are not required to furnish photo IDs. The following question is much more forward-looking and relevant to November.
Replacement: Considering that President Trump and members of his family and administration vote by mail, and that the still-expanding pandemic could expose voters to infection with COVID-19, do you believe you should be able to vote in November the same way Trump does?
Trump survey question: “Do you approve or disapprove of the Democrats’ never-ending witch hunts to try to destroy me for their own political gain rather than focusing on working together to make America better for us all?”
Replacement: Do you approve or disapprove of Attorney General William Barr’s machinations to squelch federal felony charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, after Flynn had already twice pleaded guilty under oath?
Trump survey question: “How much does it concern you that Democrat Party is being taken over by radical extremists who advocate huge tax increases and greatly expanding government programs that will undermine Americans’ freedom?”
Replacement: In view of the recent deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks at the hands of police in Louisville, Minneapolis and Atlanta, and the tens of thousands of people now protesting racial injustice in America, do you agree with President Trump’s boast that he’s done more for Black Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln?
Perhaps to that one, we should add: Do you believe his Lincoln claim is as wacko as the nutjobs who say NASA faked the moon landings?
