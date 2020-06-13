Let’s play an imagination game.
Imagine you just moved from out of state to Franklin County, Virginia. Imagine you brought along a check for $116,105.44. Imagine those were proceeds from the sale of the home in which you’d lived for 47 years.
Imagine you took it to a bank in Rocky Mount and opened an account, and deposited the check. Imagine you waited nine days for it to clear. Imagine that on the 10th day, the checking account was suddenly closed, without explanation. And your money seemed to have vanished.
Imagine calling the bank’s customer-service number, and a representative telling you “a fraud situation” had occurred. And that five days later you received a letter from the bank’s fraud department, advising you might get your money back — or you might not.
Imagine your shock, bewilderment and distress.
For Donna Belle Craig and her husband, William Liczbinski, no imagination is necessary. That’s a condensed version of precisely what happened to them. Below is the story.
Craig, 75, is a retired controller for a commercial real estate company that manages large shopping malls. Liczbinski, 64, recently left his job as a supervisor at a food production plant near Philadelphia.
In May, they sold a house in Turnersville, New Jersey, and moved to Rocky Mount to live with Craig’s daughter, DorothyBelle Poli, a professor at Roanoke College. Poli’s the person who brought this to my attention. A friend told her I might be able to help.
Soon, I was on the phone with Craig and Liczbinski.
Turnersville is in the southwestern part of the Garden State, across the Delaware River and about 10 miles south of Philadelphia. It’s only a two- minute drive from Trump National Golf Club in nearby Pine Hill, New Jersey.
The couple sold their home there and went to settlement May 20. That’s when they got the check for $116,105.44 from Platinum Abstract Co., a real-estate title and settlement firm. It was drawn on Platinum Abstract’s escrow account at Republic Bank. After the sale closed, the couple moved to Rocky Mount.
Poli told me she’s been banking with SunTrust for 23 years. So she suggested her mother bank at SunTrust’s branch at 260 S. Main St. in Rocky Mount. Craig and Liczbinski went there May 26 and opened checking and savings accounts.
They deposited the settlement check in their new checking account, plus a refund check from their previous electric company for $263.47. The banker who helped them said the funds would not be available until June 3, nine days later. So far, so good.
When Craig logged onto her online checking account that morning, she found it had $116,368.91. That afternoon, she went to the bank branch and (for $8) purchased a certified check for $16,990, made out to another daughter, whom Poli said had fronted the couple money for their move to Virginia.
As they left the branch, $99,370.91 remained in the account.
The morning of June 4, Craig decided to pay some bills online. But when she logged onto SunTrust, she had a startle. She could find only the savings account, which had no money in it. There was no sign at all of the checking account or its $99,370.91 balance.
Craig called a customer service number for SunTrust, and said a representative informed her the bank had closed her checking account because of “a fraud situation.” When she had subsequent conversations with the branch manager in Rocky Mount, the term “fraud” never came up. The branch manager said the account was “under review,” Craig told me.
Then on June 9, Liczbinski received a letter (dated June 5) from “SunTrust Bank Fraud Operations.” Here’s the relevant section:
“Due to information obtained during a standard review of your account, we have determined that it is necessary to close the above referenced account(s) with SunTrust immediately.
“If you have a SunTrust Check Card or ATM Card tied to the above referenced account(s) it has already been cancelled as a result of the account closing. You will need to make alternative arrangements for any automatic credits or debits to the account(s) referenced. You are no longer able to access the above referenced account(s) via online banking and/or mobile banking.”
And there was more.
“At the time of account closure, SunTrust Fraud Operations performed a thorough review to determine the status of the funds, if any, in the recently closed account(s). If it is determined that these funds, if any, should be returned, a check will be mailed within 15 business days. If it is determined that these funds are not collectible by SunTrust, the remaining funds will be forfeited.”
Forfeited? Whoa! And 15 business days from June 5? That stretched possible resolution of the matter out to June 26, a full month after the couple had deposited the checks with SunTrust.
And what about the certified check for $16,990, which Craig had already mailed to her other daughter? Was it any good? That was unclear to the couple.
They called Platinum Abstract, the real-estate title company in New Jersey that issued the big check. An employee there looked into the issue and learned it cleared Platinum Abstract’s account at Republic Bank on June 3. Helpfully, the employee emailed an image of the front and back of the check to Craig and Liczbinski.
Tuesday afternoon, Poli contacted me.
“My sister’s check won’t clear and now my parents are without any money. The bank wants them to wait another 15 days without further explanation,” she wrote in an email. “Btw, the [image] of the check shows the check was cashed by Suntrust!! My mother has a heart condition and this stress is ridiculous! We are getting nowhere.”
Poli also sent me an image of the fraud letter and an image of the front and back of the cashed settlement check.
That night, I wrote a long email message laying out all of the above to Cynthia Montgomery, SunTrust’s spokeswoman for retail banking. I also sent her both images. And the email posed a number of questions.
Why did SunTrust close the checking account? Is such a move typical, or atypical, of the way SunTrust Bank treats its new customers? What is the fate of the cashier’s check for $16,990? What will happen to Ms. Craig’s and Mr. Liczbinski’s money if the Fraud Operations department determines the funds should not be returned? In that case, does SunTrust get to keep their money? If not, where does it go?
The last question I asked was, “To which police or law enforcement agency (if any) has SunTrust referred Ms. Craig and Mr. Liczbinski?”
Montgomery replied early Wednesday morning. “Thanks for sharing this information,” she wrote. “We are looking into this immediately and will circle back soon.”
Also that morning, a friend referred Craig to a vice president of SunTrust, a woman who works in Lynchburg. Craig called and told her the story. Craig said the woman sounded surprised, and told her she’d look into it.
From there, things moved pretty darn quickly.
Wednesday afternoon, while Craig and Liczbinski were driving somewhere, they got a phone call from a man who identified himself as a regional manager with SunTrust. They didn’t get his full name, because they were in no position to take notes in the car. But he profusely apologized for the hassle they experienced.
He told them the certified check Craig had mailed her daughter was good, and that their checking account had been reopened, and that all of their money was in it. He promised them red-carpet banking, via personal appointment with the branch manager.
When Craig got home, she logged onto SunTrust. Sure enough, her checking account was there. So was the $99,370.91. That afternoon we spoke on the phone again.
“Whoever you talked to got some sh-- done,” Craig said. She’s a blunt-talking Yankee, one of my favorite kind of characters.
I never did get any answers to the questions I posed to Montgomery, the spokeswoman for SunTrust. But she sent me another email Thursday.
“Thanks again for making us aware of this situation. While we can’t share any specifics due to client confidentiality, we have discussed the matter with our clients and apologized for this inconvenience. We have resolved the matter,” Montgomery wrote.
“For security reasons, we’re not able to publicly discuss the specifics of our fraud policies and procedures,” she added in a separate email.
Also Thursday, Craig and Liczbinski received a letter from SunTrust notifying them the bank had closed their checking account June 4. Earlier, they’d received another letter informing them of their personal identification number for their new debit card — which was cancelled but may not be any more. Go figure.
Craig seemed unsure she would ever need that PIN. Understandably, it sounds like she’s looking around for somewhere else to stash the couple’s money.
You’ve got to love a happy ending.
