NEWS ITEM: Since Roanoke City Schools opened eight weeks ago with a new transportation contractor, parents repeatedly have complained about late-running buses and a lack of communication. The Roanoke School Board is upset.
Durham School Services is short 10 to 20 drivers, including substitutes, and the week before last increased its bus-driver signing bonus from $1,000 to $2,500 in an attempt to bridge the gap.
Then Roanoke County schools jumped in the bonus game. The result’s a bidding war for part-time bus drivers in the Roanoke Valley. Imagine it as an auction, but in reverse:
An undercurrent of excitement sweeps through the crowd in the Berglund Center parking lot as a nattily dressed auctioneer climbs to his stump. His right hand grips a mic, which is attached via a wire to a portable electronic megaphone in his left hand.
”Step right up!” he called. “Step right up! We gotta job, we gotta job for you! Bus driver, bus driver. Roanoke City school bus driver! Seventeen dollah an hour to start!”
”Twenty-five hundred dollah! Twenty five hundred dollah signing bonus. Signing bonus! Up from a thousand! Part time, part time! Cute kids, holidays off, summers off!
Few in the crowd seemed interested.
NEWS ITEM: In a 5-0 vote Thursday night, the Roanoke County School Board offered $3,000 signing bonuses for bus drivers, $3,000 retention bonuses and $500 referral bonuses to school system employees who recommend a bus driver candidate, provided the candidate is hired.
The board hopes the move will help it hire eight to 10 part-time drivers plus 10 substitutes, said county schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger.
“You’re looking at an investment of close to half a million dollars this year, to try to get people on board,” Lionberger said. At the same meeting, the subject of full health benefits for drivers also arose.
“ ‘In discussion’ would probably be too strong a term,” Lionberger added. But the board recognized that full health benefits are “something to consider in the future,” he added.
Roanoke County used to offer those. (So did the city until it privatized student transportation in 2009).
At Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County, a different gaggle surrounds a temporary stage in the parking lot.
”Three thousand dollah!” shouts the auctioneer. “Three thousand dollah signing bonus! School bus drivers, Roanoke County school bus drivers! And there’s more, there’s more, there’s more!”
”Retention bonus! Three thousand dollah retention bonus!” he cries. “Six thousand dollah if you’re hired and stick around. Six thousand dollah! Six thousand! That’s not all, that’s not all, that’s not all!”
”Five hundred dollah referral bonus. Five hundred, five hundred, five hundred. Per referral, per referral, per referral!”
A man in the crowd who looks to be in his late 50s turns to his wife.
”Gee, that’s serious money,” he says. “If I got hired and I referred you, and we both stayed in the job, that’s $12,500, on top of the $16.33 per hour starting wage.”
”Darn right,” the wife replies. “Those bonuses would more than pay for our cottage in Maine next summer. But what about health insurance?”
A few hands shoot up in the air.
NEWS ITEM: Three of Franklin County Schools’ 155 bus driver positions are currently vacant, and the school system would like to hire six substitute bus drivers, said Gregg Cuddy, the school system’s director of operations.
The problem isn’t as acute as Roanoke’s, he said. Right now, “our mechanics drive every day, our office staff drives every day,” Cuddy added.
Unlike Roanoke and Roanoke County schools, Franklin County school bus drivers are eligible for full health insurance and pension benefits.
In Rocky Mount outside the Walmart Supercenter, yet another auctioneer begins his patter.
”Bus drivers, bus drivers, bus drivers!” he bellows. “Franklin County school bus drivers!”
”Starting pay, fifty-two dollahs a day. Four-hour days. Eighty dollahs a day after three years, eighty dollah, eighty dollah!”
A woman in the crowd lets loose a Bronx cheer.
”Roanoke County pays $16.33 per hour plus a $3,000 signing bonus plus a $3,000 retention bonus,” she announces. The auctioneer continues his patter.
”Pension, pension, pension!” he hollers. “Virginia Retirement System! VRS, VRS. Full health insurance, full health insurance! Healthcare, healthcare, healthcare!”
The crowd stirs.
”Wow! Health insurance?” a middle-aged guy says to his companion. “Roanoke County schools stopped offering drivers full health benefits when? Eight or nine years ago? At my age, that’s easily worth more than $6,000 a year.”
A bunch of hands shoot up in the air.
NEWS ITEM: School systems in Botetourt County and in the city of Salem are fully staffed with bus drivers, spokesmen for the two districts said. Botetourt has 68 drivers, and Salem, 31.
The starting salary in Salem is $11.59 per hour, said Salem spokesman Mike Stevens.
Botetourt starts new drivers at $13.24 per hour, but will pay more for experienced drivers. In both districts, drivers are eligible for full health insurance and pension benefits.
“We’ve gotten a handful of drivers from Roanoke City,” said Ben Irvin, director of operations for Botetourt County Schools. “I’m not stealing folks. People are looking out for themselves, I guess.”
“It’s got to be the benefits, that’s the only thing I know,” Irvin added. “Plus, we shower them with love.”
Do you see a pattern here?
