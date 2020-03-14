Today, let’s take a break from the coronavirus madness to examine a seeming injustice in the New River Valley. It hits upon intersecting issues of medicine, law enforcement and employment.
Boiled down to the essentials, it goes like this: A respected surgeon who was not drunk lost his job after his car struck and injured a pedestrian who was.
Among the many questions this raises: How is that fair? What will it do to the physician’s career? Where will it leave his patients? Why was the doctor charged in the first place?
His name is Stuart Hal Goldstein. We’ve never met. He formerly worked for LewisGale Hospital Pulaski (which did not return my calls Friday). Goldstein spent 16 years there, until a January traffic incident. Here are the details:
The night of Jan. 4, Goldstein, 56, had dinner at The Farmhouse, a restaurant in Christiansburg. Goldstein had a glass of wine or two with dinner, said defense attorney Jimmy Turk.
It was dark out about 8 p.m., as Goldstein drove his 2013 Audi on North Franklin Street. He and his wife were heading back to their Pulaski County home.
As the Audi passed through a green light, it struck a pedestrian crossing North Franklin. The pedestrian wore dark clothing.
Christiansburg police who responded to the scene found Goldstein tending to the injured man. A police report later said an officer smelled alcohol on Goldstein’s breath.
Goldstein took some roadside sobriety tests, on which Turk said he performed “fine.”
“I would disagree with the assertion that [Goldstein] did well on all the field tests,” said Christiansburg Police Maj. Chris Ramsey, who said he viewed video of them.
The final one was a preliminary breath test, which police said measured Goldstein’s blood-alcohol level at 0.09%. That’s higher than the level at which Virginia law presumes a driver is impaired, 0.08%. But the test, known as a PBT, is not admissible in court.
“There’s a reason PBTs are not admissible,” said Turk, who estimated he handles 75 to 100 DUI cases per year. “They’re not reliable at all.”
Police arrested Goldstein and took him before a magistrate, where he was administered a more accurate blood-alcohol test that is admissible.
No more than 45 minutes after the PBT, Turk said, the second test pegged Goldstein’s blood alcohol at 0.06%. At that point Goldstein was charged with driving under the influence.
During the two months that passed, Goldstein lost his job at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. Then on March 4, in a Christiansburg courtroom, Judge Gino Williams dismissed the DUI charge against the doctor.
In court, a prosecutor said investigators found no evidence Goldstein was driving improperly. From video recordings police gathered, officers estimated the Audi’s speed at 19 mph as it slowed for the stoplight, then it increased to 30 when the light turned green. The speed limit on the road is 45 mph.
“There was no evidence he was speeding, swerving, driving on the side of the road,” Turk said.
Coupled with the blood-alcohol test that showed Goldstein was below the legal level of presumption, there was scant evidence to support a DUI charge.
Between Goldstein’s arrest and the court date, a couple of key events occurred.
The first, Turk said, was that Goldstein lost his job.
“There’s no question in my mind he would not have” except for the DUI charge, Turk said.
But the incident (initially reported as a Jan. 5 news brief in The Roanoke Times) “blew up” and got exaggerated on social media, the attorney said. Some of that content suggested Goldstein hadn’t stopped at the scene of the crash, which was untrue.
The second thing that occurred was that Turk obtained medical records of the injured pedestrian, Clarence Michael Hutchinson, 51. Those indicated Hutchinson’s blood-alcohol content shortly after the accident was 0.27%.
In other words, the pedestrian’s blood alcohol was more than four times the level of the doctor’s.
Hutchinson was taken to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery and later to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke. He is no longer a patient there, said Carilion spokesman Chris Turnbull.
While it’s understandable that Christiansburg police arrested Goldstein — considering the preliminary breath test results — Turk said the charge was unreasonable after the doctor blew a 0.06 on the more accurate test.
“I don’t think he should have been charged with anything at that point,” Turk said.
Melissa Demmitt, a spokeswoman for Christiansburg, noted there’s a “gray area” in blood-alcohol levels and presumption of driving impairment.
At 0.08, the law presumes a driver is impaired. At 0.05 or under, she added, the law presumes a driver is not impaired. Goldstein’s blood alcohol fell in between.
“At the end of the day, [the charge is] the magistrate’s decision based on the totality of the evidence as presented by the officers,” Demmitt said.
That included the injury to the pedestrian, Goldstein’s performance on the roadside sobriety tests and other observations by the officers, Demmitt said.
But would the average person have faced losing his or her job in between arrest and adjudication of the charges? Would a mere charge of DUI have cost a teacher or a plumber or a real estate agent their livelihoods?
Dave Adkins, a Pulaski County Realtor who’s been a patient of Goldstein’s for 10 years, said he doubts it.
“I think he’s a wonderful doctor,” Adkins told me. “He’s seen me through some very, very bad times. He should be re-employed by LewisGale. That assumes he would want to be.”
I tried to contact LewisGale Hospital Pulaski to ask about the circumstances of Goldstein’s unemployment and to find out whether it would offer to hire him back. The switchboard operator connected me to assistant administrator Bob Suddarth’s voicemail. He didn’t return two messages I left Friday.
Through an intermediary who’s acquainted with Goldstein, I also reached out to him. But the doctor didn’t call me.
Regarding Goldstein’s employment, Turk referred me to Randy Wimbish, a Richmond attorney who specializes in representing health professionals, and who’s currently representing Goldstein. Wimbish didn’t return my call, either.
Turk also told me Goldstein was “on call” the night he was arrested, but not driving to the hospital at the time his car struck the pedestrian.
The hospital called Goldstein about a patient in its emergency room “while he was going through the process of being arrested for DUI,” Turk told me.
Is that the reason Goldstein no longer has a job?
Much remains unclear. Two things are clear, though.
First: There was so little evidence of driving under the influence that a judge felt compelled to dismiss Goldstein’s case before it went to trial.
Second: Despite that, Goldstein lost his livelihood.
Is that fair?
