There’s a new twist in the saga of some Glenvar High students who last year began researching the backgrounds of four African American soldiers who died during World War I. And this one is an honest to goodness humdinger.
It involves a two-timing husband who was born a slave in Salem, his “German” paramour, a rejected wife, a murder, a manhunt and one of the biggest stories to hit the pages of The Roanoke Times in 1891. In early 1892, following the convicted murderer’s hanging, that story consumed nearly two-thirds of the next day’s front page.
The killer’s name? Charles Watkins. His victim was Susan Watkins, his wife. The paramour was Edith “Ida” Friebel, an American-born woman whose parents emigrated from Germany. Key evidence that broke the case came from Benjamin Wright, a local blacksmith who was Charles Watkins’ cousin.
Wright was also the father of Harrison Wright, one of four “colored” soldiers listed on Roanoke County’s World War I memorial whose backgrounds the Glenvar students looked into.
Most of the above, and way, way more, is laid out in a recent book by local historian John Long, who’s also a columnist for this newspaper. Issued by Arcadia Publishing, the book’s title is “Murder in Roanoke County: Race and Justice in the 1891 Susan Watkins Case.”
The Glenvar students first consulted Long about Harrison Wright and the three other soldiers about a year ago, when beginning their research. Long pointed them in a few directions, but didn’t personally look into the ancestry of Wright or the other soldiers.
Last week, Long read Thursday’s column, which noted Harrison Wright was the son of Benjamin Wright. Paula Ward, an amateur genealogist who lives in Roanoke, unearthed that nugget.
“I experienced a sudden and literal gasp,” Long told me in an email. That’s because Benjamin Wright was a key figure in Susan Watkins’ 1891 murder, which Long has been researching since 2014.
Born a slave on a plantation known as Old Mermaid Place in West Salem, Charles Watkins was 28 when hanged outside the Roanoke County Courthouse the morning of Jan. 8, 1892. He killed Susan on April 9, 1891, then skipped town.
Long said three of Roanoke’s most esteemed lawyers at the time — Arthur Pugh, William Moffett and Marshall McClung — represented Watkins in the criminal case pro bono. Despite their advocacy, a Roanoke County jury convicted Watkins on Nov. 20, 1891. A day later, a judge sentenced him to death.
Benjamin Wright was a key witness to events both before and after that murder, Long said.
“Ben Wright was the hero of the story, in my estimation, deciding to do the right thing at every step of his involvement,” Long told me.
The story kicks off in 1883 or 1884, when Watkins, then 20, worked in a Roanoke boarding house, but left town under a cloud of suspicion after some items of his employer turned up missing. That was roughly eight years before the murder that made him infamous.
According to a later story in The Roanoke Times that documented Watkins’ hanging in gruesome detail, he fled first to Knoxville, Tennessee, where he was accused of forgery, then later to Louisville, Kentucky.
There, he met Susan Wilson, whom the newspaper described as “a brown-skinned woman . . . nearly 10 years older than himself.” The couple married and moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Watkins found a job as a waiter at the Plankinton House hotel.
“Susan being respectable and above the ordinary run in intelligence was also given a situation [job], where she earned very good wages, much of which she spent on Charles, for she seemed devoted to him,” the newspaper article reads.
In Milwaukee, Charles also met Edith “Ida” Friebel, whom the newspaper referred to as “the German girl.” Long told me she was American-born but that her parents emigrated from Germany. (The newspaper spelled her last name Freibel; Long said he tracked down her father’s grave and it was spelled the other way.)
Friebel, according to the newspaper’s account, was “not ... overbright and unused to the ways of this country.” She “was captivated by the well-dressed and fairly good-looking mulatto, Charles Watkins.”
In the summer of 1899, Charles and Susan moved to Chicago; Friebel followed that July. Soon, Charles and Friebel gave Susan the slip, the newspaper reported. They returned to Salem and both got jobs at the Lake Spring Hotel, which Long said stood on the land where Salem’s Lake Spring Park, and its well-known duck pond, is today.
Charles Watkins introduced Friebel as his wife to friends and family. His relatives had no idea he was actually married to Susan, Long said. Despite anti-miscegenation laws then in effect, the couple lived in a boardinghouse on 6th Street Northeast, in Gainsborough, a thriving Roanoke black neighborhood that disappeared decades later when “urban renewal” wiped out that community. It was near where the Berglund Center stands today.
According to the newspaper, Charles kept up correspondence with Susan, who was still in Chicago. In one letter to her, the article said, he told her he owned 30 acres and a house, and that work was easier and the wages were higher than in Chicago.
This is where the article gets unusually florid, calling Charles’ letter “a tissue of lies, fashioned to lure the poor, simple woman to her doom in order that [Charles] might enjoy the company of his white wife without interruption.”
On April 4, 1891, Susan showed up in Salem. She went to the house of Charles’ cousin, Benjamin Wright, whom the newspaper described as a “well-to-do blacksmith.” And the next day, he and his daughter, Laura, accompanied Susan to the boarding house in Roanoke where Charles and Friebel lived.
At that point, Friebel “disappears for a couple of days,” Long told me. “Charles convinces Susan to come to his grandparents’ home in Gum Springs,” a community off Wildwood Road just west of the Salem city limits.
On April 9, 1891, Susan’s body was found in Horner’s Branch, a creek that runs roughly parallel to Wildwood Road. She had been shot, but a blow to the head is what killed her, Long said.
Authorities soon had Charles pegged as their prime suspect. But he skipped town and headed to New Hanover County, North Carolina, near Wilmington. Assuming the name “S.G. Williams,” he took a job as headwaiter at the Island Beach Hotel. Meanwhile, Virginia Gov. Phillip W. McKinney offered a $100 reward for Charles Watkins’ capture.
Nobody had any idea where Charles was until early July 1891, when he wrote a letter signed with his assumed name to Benjamin Wright, Long said.
“It was a complete confession of the murder, and was one of the most damning proofs at trial,” The Roanoke Times wrote.
The newspaper described Charles Watkins’ execution in sensational detail, including the “painful expression” on the dead man’s face after his hanging, and a bruise on his neck. The article also described the exact dimensions of the gallows and its trap door, identified the builder of the structure, and noted the rope was manufactured in Richmond.
For his last meal, a breakfast, jailers served Watkins “oatmeal and cream, tenderloin steak, broiled oysters, poached eggs on toast, fried potatoes, a pot of coffee and a glass of wine, which was brought to him soon after 9 a.m. and of which he partook heartily.”
And whatever became of Friebel? Long said she was arrested in April 1891, shortly after Susan Watkins’ body was found. But she had an alibi for the time of Susan’s death. Authorities released her without charges a couple of weeks later.
She quickly left Roanoke on a train bound for the Midwest, Long said. At the station, Friebel said, “ ‘I know why they released me. They want me to lead them to Charles, and I’m not going to do that,’ ” Long told me.
Friebel died at age 90 in 1959, he added.
Monday, I ran all of this by Glenvar High history teacher Neil Swanson, who was flabbergasted.
Though all of the above happened before Harrison Wright was born, “It’s crazy to see how all this is connected to Harrison,” Swanson said. “It adds another level to what happened around Harrison’s life. The more we learn about this guy, the more neat things that pop up about him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.