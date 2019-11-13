Today we have an interesting story about how a chicken sandwich led a local guy into writing a Veterans Day essay for a national news outlet.
The outlet is NBCNews.com and its THINK website, which the network bills as “sharply argued analysis & opinion.” The local guy is Larry Parker, and his essay caused a stir. It was the one of the better-read items on THINK Monday, an editor there said.
Here’s the headline: “On Veterans Day, a Vietnam vet regrets fighting for an America that’s become an intolerant bully.”
And here’s an eyebrow-raising summary THINK used to draw readers into the piece: “I did not serve — and would not do it again — just so my country could turn into a nation that would rather build walls than bridges.”
Parker and I spoke Monday morning, about five hours after his essay went live. “I don’t know how this is going to be received by my neighbors,” the Roanoke County resident told me. It was well received on THINK, editor Hilary Krieger said.
Company policy would not allow her to disclose the number of actual page views Parker’s essay garnered. But “we received an outpouring of support and appreciation for Larry’s essay . . . in much greater volume than our personal essays usually receive,” she wrote in an email.
Parker, 71, is retired and lives in the Clearbook area. He’s a self-described “country boy,” born and raised in Taylors Bridge, North Carolina, which is near Wilmington. Parker told me he comes from “a long line of dirt farmers.”
Growing up, his chief male role model was his maternal grandfather, who farmed after fighting in World War I. And when the Army drafted Parker soon after he graduated high school, he said he never thought about avoiding service.
“I never considered going to Canada or claiming to have a bone spur,” he wrote for THINK. We’ll get to his service during that war, and the long career it later influenced, in a minute.
Back in August, Parker was perusing THINK’s website when he came across someone else’s essay about the chicken sandwich war between Popeye’s and Chick-fil-A.
Parker says he is no fan of the latter company, particularly the way its owners use religion as part of the company brand. He wrote a letter to the editor of THINK. The gist of that was, “I didn’t fight in Vietnam in order to dissolve the wall between church and state,” Parker told me.
Although THINK didn’t publish that letter, it struck a nerve with Krieger.
“I was very moved by what he wrote and its raw, reflective style,” she told me in an email. “I thought what he wrote could be the subject of a good personal essay for Veterans Day and asked if he was willing to expand on his thoughts for us.”
Parker agreed to do that. He pounded out a first draft “in about three hours,” he said. That culled all sorts of memories that kept Parker sleepless the night he wrote the draft, he told me.
But it was way longer than the 800 to 1,000 words Krieger wanted. Thus began a five-week back and forth with Krieger, Parker said. He was very complimentary of her patience and editing skills. The final result was 1,230 words. Here’s the first two paragraphs:
“My boots first stepped down on Vietnam’s soil in midsummer 1969, in between the Apollo moon landing and the Woodstock music festival. I had just wrapped up my teenage years and thought I was an adult, ready and able to face the world, full as it was with social and cultural change.
“In truth, I was immature, had no clue about my future and hadn’t been toughened up by life (though I was not born into privilege). I also had no street smarts, thinking justice would ultimately prevail and the good guys would always win. Then came reality in the form of an enlistment in the U.S. Army.”
After Parker was drafted, he explained to me, he enlisted in the Army because that gave him a better shot of choosing his ultimate assignment. He said he wound up in the Army’s military intelligence branch, assigned to the super-secret Army Security Agency.
It was linked to the National Security Agency. Parker said his detachment, which was authorized at 54 soldiers, had only 27. Kind of like spies, on some missions they wore no uniforms or carried any ID. They carried state-of-the-art communications gear, he said.
Parker told me, “We were spooks, people doing top-secret crypto kind of stuff.”
Parker said he could send a message that would get to the president’s desk within 10 minutes. And usually, his outfit’s missions took him to places U.S. soldiers weren’t supposed to be.
For example, there was a time during the Vietnam war when President Nixon went on television and flatly denied there were any U.S. troops in Cambodia. Three weeks later, Parker received a letter from his parents that noted Nixon’s denial.
He knew it was untrue because by then, he was aware of missions inside Cambodia multiple times.
After the war, Parker used the GI Bill to go to college. He earned a bachelor’s degree, then a master’s in psychology and counseling, with a specialty in treating children who were learning and behaviorally disabled.
In Vietnam, he saw too many children who were left emotionally damaged by the horrors of war, he said. Ultimately he earned a doctorate in counseling and psychology, and that took him all over the country, as a therapist treating children, families and veterans.
How did he end up in Roanoke County? That was almost by accident, Parker said. Before he moved here in 2003, he was living and working in Maine, treating veterans. By then he’d been divorced from his first wife a number of years.
He retired at 55, and “I wanted a place with four seasons,” Parker said. It had to have a Veterans Administration Hospital, too, because Parker has service-connected health issues. Among the places that fit that bill was the Roanoke Valley.
He met his second wife, Becky, one day in 2004 in Barnes & Noble at Tanglewood. She’s a retired math teacher. Both of them reached for the same travel book at the same time, and their fingers touched, he said.
“We both pulled our hands back like we’d touched a hot stove, and we blushed,” Parker said. He invited her to have a coffee. They were married in 2006. They are happy — but Parker is greatly concerned about America’s future.
Deep in the NBCNews.com essay, he wrote: “I don’t believe the troops who served with me had any idea the U.S. would now be led by an individual who seems to meet the diagnostic criteria of multiple mental disorders and is supported to the extreme by what resemble blind sheep stuck in the 20th century.”
Wednesday, Parker told me: “I wrote it hoping readers would be motivated to put down their remotes, put aside their smartphones for a while, get off their duffs and do something. There is a lot of work to be done in our country and we do it not only for ourselves, but for our children and grandchildren.”
