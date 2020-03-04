Gas jockey Tanner Griffith recognized the Audi hatchback as it pulled up to the full-service pumps at Flint’s Service Center on Franklin Road in south Roanoke. Before he hurried out to the car, the uniformed attendant grabbed a couple of dog biscuits from a sealed plastic container in the office.
Leaning into a lowered passenger window, he learned that customer Beverly Woodrum was running errands Tuesday, and had left her dog at home. Dory, a black lab, missed the treat.
Though she lives 8 miles away, in the Poages Mill area of Roanoke County, and although there are six or eight places closer to home to buy fuel, “this is my gas station!” Woodrum proclaimed.
“It’s the only place I’ll go, because they’ll pump my gas for me,” she said.
Griffith, who’s worked at Flint’s for two years, said anywhere between 20 and 100 drivers stop in for full-serve gas at Flint’s daily. Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays are the busiest times, he added. Mechanics Mark Foster and James Gray pitch in when the pumping demands grow heavy.
Fifty years ago, the Roanoke Valley was full of such mom-and-pop businesses, where attendants checked oil and coolant levels under the hood, cleaned the front and rear glass and pressure-tested tires as they bantered with regulars.
Now, for full-serve gasoline, Flint’s, at 2726 Franklin Road S.W., is almost the only game in town.
This sad state of affairs was brought to my attention by Louise Clendenen, a reader in Salem who’s a regular at Flint’s. She recently sent me a handwritten, two-page plea on the subject of full-serve gas.
Some years ago — Clendenen can’t remember exactly how many — this newspaper published a list of stations that still pumped gas for customers.
She carefully wrote them down, but over the years watched as the full-service stations dwindled.
Pillis Brothers, a busy repair shop in Salem, quit selling gas in 2012. In 2015, Bill Millner shut down Grandin Automotive (formerly known as Grandin Texaco). Millner had wanted to call it quits as early as 2013, but he stayed open for a while longer after his customers begged. This winter, Bratcher’s Oak Grove Shell on Electric Road closed suddenly.
Clendenen wants to make a new list. “Those of us of the older generation and any driver who is handicapped need to know where those stations are located,” she wrote. Unfortunately, I wasn’t much help.
A Pure-branded station, Roanoke Auto Service Center, 701 13th St. S.W., across from the Fishburn Mansion (aka Mountain View Recreation Center), still has a full service island. But that shop is so busy with repairs that one side of the island was blocked with parked cars on a recent visit I made there.
An employee told me they still pump full-serve but he seemed hard pressed to tell me the last time a customer pulled in for a tankfull.
As far as I can tell, it and Flint’s on Franklin Road are the only places where one can buy full-serve gas in the Roanoke Valley. (If you know of others, call or write me and I’ll make note of them in a future column.)
What happened to full-serve?
There are a number of reasons filling station attendants like Griffith are almost as rare as streetcar conductors. It pretty much all boils down to money and shifts in consumer habits over the past half-century.
The long decline from full-serve everywhere began in the 1970s, with two periods of prolonged gasoline shortages. Those put a number of mom-and-pop stations out of business. The price of gas also skyrocketed with each shortage, which made customers far more cost conscious.
Meanwhile, lower priced (and lower overhead) gas-only self-serve operations sprouted to replace the shuttered mom-and-pops. The remaining full-service garages had to compete with those by offering self-serve, too — it typically costs 20 cents to 40 cents a gallon less than full-serve.
In the half-century interim, two whole generations of drivers have gotten used to pumping their own gas. And like the number of full-serve stations, the number of full-serve customers is dwindling, too.
Steve Pillis told me he pulled the plug on selling gas entirely at his Salem repair shop eight years ago because it simply got too costly.
“The markup on gas is very minimal,” Pillis said. “To really make any money, you have to turn over 8,500 gallons in three days.” And there are costs customers don’t see — such as pump maintenance — that low-volume sales can’t cover, he added.
“I don’t miss it,” Pillis said. “I miss seeing the customers, though. It just got to where it was costing me money.”
Pat Flint, who’s kind of an icon in the local service station industry, purchased the place on Franklin Road in the early 1970s. Mostly for public relations purposes, he still makes regular appearances there, said his son Rick Flint, who runs the operation now.
“Mostly that’s to get his hugs and kisses from his women customers,” Rick Flint said. Why’s the station still selling full serve?
“I’ve just been told by the little old ladies who come in here, ‘Please, don’t go away!’ ” Rick Flint said.
A large majority of the customers at Flint’s full-serve island are women, and they tend to be from an older generation, Griffith told me.
Jane Powell of Salem pulled in Tuesday afternoon in a Ford sport utility vehicle. Her sister, June Powell, sat in the passenger seat. “We love this place because it’s the only place they pump your gas,” Jane said.
“What a sweetheart!” she added, referring to Pat Flint. “Sometimes in the summer, he’ll bring tomatoes from his garden. He gives them to us.”
Back in the early ’70s, Flint’s was an Esso station that switched to Exxon when the oil company rebranded. Later, Flint’s sold Amoco gas. Then Amoco was bought by BP, the brand Flint’s sells now.
The pumps outside now accept credit cards, and the outdoor signage has changed over the years, too. But inside the office, corny signs from another era still hang on the walls.
“Grandpas are just antique little boys,” one reads. A second: “Children left unattended will be towed at the owner’s expense.”
Another customer Tuesday was Mary Brown of Wasena, who pulled up in a 2010 Subaru Forester.
“I don’t do full-serve every time,” Brown confided. “We come by once a month,” to get the fluids and tire pressures checked. Everything looked good this time around.
“Thank you!” she called out as Griffith cleaned her windshield with a squeegee, carefully wiping its rubber blade with a rag after each swipe. The process avoids streaking the windshield, he noted.
And that’s how it’s done at an old-fashioned filling station.
